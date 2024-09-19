Garmin Dash Cam X series offers clearest-ever view and voice-control

Garmin's X-series Dash Cams feature a polarized lens to reduce glare and offer the cleanest footage yet of on-the-road incidents

Garmin has released four dash cams in its new X-series range, which combine a compact size while delivering crisp video of up to 4K Ultra HD resolution, acting as an invaluable eyewitness for drivers should they encounter any incidents on the road.

The Dash Cam X series introduces an integrated Garmin Clarity polarizer lens, to reduce windshield glare, combined with Garmin Clarity HDR optics to enable the camera to capture maximum detail in very bright or low light conditions, making them invaluable for motorists whatever the time of the day or night.

“When you have a dash cam, you want to be confident it will capture all the necessary details and not worry about having parts of your video washed out due to weather conditions or distracting windshield glare. These cameras bring the clarity you need,” remarked Dan Bartel, Garmin Vice President of Global Consumer Sales.

The dash cams can also be operated via simple voice commands, to save video clips and start or stop audio recordings while keeping their hands on the wheel (and hopefully delete anything you don't want anyone to see!). The devices also offer advanced driver notifications, such as forward collision and lane departure notifications, 'go' alerts to notify drivers when stopped traffic has begun moving again, and speed camera notifications to help encourage safer driving (and avoid those pesky fines and license points…).

In the event of the cam detecting a road traffic incident, videos are automatically saved. And on the models with built-in GPS, videos are stamped with location, speed, date and time to show exactly when and where events occurred.

Image 1 of 4 The new baby of the bunch, the tiny Dash Cam Mini 3 has no screen or GPS, and records 1080p HD video (Image credit: Garmin) The Dash Cam X110 adds driver awareness alerts, has built-in GPS and a 2.4in LCD screen (Image credit: Garmin) The Dash Cam X210 features higher-res 1440p HD video (Image credit: Garmin) The top-of-the-line Dash Cam X310 records 4K video and adds a touchscreen (Image credit: Garmin)

The Dash Cam X series provides premium video in a variety of resolutions, allowing drivers to select the camera that best fits their needs (and budget):

The Dash Cam Mini 3 is ultra-compact, car-key sized and, to achieve its remarkable tiny size, has no on-device display while still capturing 1080p HD video (and comes complete with built-in Garmin Clarity polarizer lens).

The pocket-sized Dash Cam X110 adds a number of premium features, including advanced driver awareness alerts, built-in GPS and a bright 2.4in LCD screen to immediately review video in 1080p HD.

The Dash Cam X210 boasts the same compact size, high-res display and other features as the X110, but can capture video up to 1440p HD.

The range-toping Dash Cam X310 has the same-sized and display as the X110/X210 but adds intuitive touchscreen functionality and provides 4K Ultra HD video quality.

The companion Garmin Drive smartphone app enables drivers to sync up to four additional Garmin dash cams for multiple viewpoints, automatically organizing video clips. Plus, with a paid Vault subscription, the dash cameras automatically store saved video clips in a secure, online 'vault' that is accessible via the app, making it easy to view and share videos and offering continuous storage of important clips.

Vault subscribers can also utilize vehicle surveillance features, such as parking guard and live view, to gain peace of mind when away from their parked vehicles. The parking guard alert sends a notification to a smartphone when the dash cam detects an incident affecting the motorist’s car, while live view gives a live feed from the dash cam remotely.

Available now, the Garmin Dash Cam X series has suggested retail prices ranging from $149.99/£149.99 to $399.99/£349.99.