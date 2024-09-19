Garmin Dash Cam X series offers clearest-ever view and voice-control

All-new polarizer lenses and up to 4K video capture crystal-clear crashes on Garmin's X-rated voice-controlled dash cams

Woman driving car with Garmin Dash Cam X
Garmin's X-series Dash Cams feature a polarized lens to reduce glare and offer the cleanest footage yet of on-the-road incidents (Image credit: Garmin)

Garmin has released four dash cams in its new X-series range, which combine a compact size while delivering crisp video of up to 4K Ultra HD resolution, acting as an invaluable eyewitness for drivers should they encounter any incidents on the road.

The Dash Cam X series introduces an integrated Garmin Clarity polarizer lens, to reduce windshield glare, combined with Garmin Clarity HDR optics to enable the camera to capture maximum detail in very bright or low light conditions, making them invaluable for motorists whatever the time of the day or night.

Garmin Dash Cam X Mini 3
The new baby of the bunch, the tiny Dash Cam Mini 3 has no screen or GPS, and records 1080p HD video(Image credit: Garmin)

Adam Waring
Adam Waring
Editor

Adam has been the editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine for almost 12 years, and as such is one of Digital Camera World's leading experts when it comes to all things Nikon-related. 

Whether it’s reviews and hands-on tests of the latest Nikon cameras and lenses, sharing his skills using filters, tripods, lighting, L brackets and other photography equipment, or trading tips and techniques on shooting landscapes, wildlife and almost any genre of photography, Adam is always on hand to provide his insights. 

Prior to his tenure on N-Photo, Adam was also a veteran of publications such as PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, so his wealth of photographic knowledge isn’t solely limited to the Big N. 

