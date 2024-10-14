Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2025 opens for entries today!

Showcase your best wildlife images by entering the prestigious Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2025

Winning image from the 60th Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition
The Swarm of Life, winning image from the 60th Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition (Image credit: Shane Gross / Wildlife Photographer of the Year)

Wildlife Photographer of the Year is one of the most prestigious photography competitions in the world, showcasing the very best images of the natural world. Celebrating its 61st anniversary, the 2025 competition opens for entries today.

Wildlife Photographer of the Year is run by the National History Museum and celebrates the wonderful diversity of life through the immersive visual storytelling power of photography. It has consistently produced the very best wildlife photography and provided a platform for voices to tell important stories that often go unnoticed.

Kalum Carter
Kalum Carter
Staff Writer

Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books! 

Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.   

 

