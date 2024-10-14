Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2025 opens for entries today!

The Swarm of Life, winning image from the 60th Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition

Wildlife Photographer of the Year is one of the most prestigious photography competitions in the world, showcasing the very best images of the natural world. Celebrating its 61st anniversary, the 2025 competition opens for entries today.

Wildlife Photographer of the Year is run by the National History Museum and celebrates the wonderful diversity of life through the immersive visual storytelling power of photography. It has consistently produced the very best wildlife photography and provided a platform for voices to tell important stories that often go unnoticed.

Much like the natural world, wildlife photography can be just as diverse in subject matter therefore the competition has multiple categories divided into single-image and multi-image.

The 13 single-image categories are Animals in their Environment, Animal Portraits, Behaviour: Amphibians and Reptiles, Behaviour: Birds Behaviour: Invertebrates, Behaviour: Mammals, Oceans: The Bigger Picture, Plants and Fungi, Natural Artistry, Under Water, Urban Wildlife, Wetlands: The Bigger Picture, and Photojournalism.

All category winners will be considered for the grand title, including one image from each entry into the multiple image categories – which include the Photojournalist Story Award, Rising Star Award (aged 18 to 26) and Portfolio Award (Aged 27 and over).

Shane Gross captured his winning image while diving in a lake in British Columbia (Image credit: Shane Gross)

The Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2024 winners were only announced last week and featured some exceptional photography from around the world. The grand prize title went to photographer Shane Goss for his image The Swarm of Life, depicting a school of tadpoles traveling through a pond.

I was fortunate to hear Shane Gross speak at the renewed wildlife photography event WildPhotos, and the level of dedication to capturing the natural world was incredibly inspiring and fully deserved the recognition.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This 61st competition features a new jury, comprised of international experts across a range of wildlife and conservation topics. Led by panel chair and former deputy director of photography at National Geographic, Kathy Moran, the jury consists of Gavin Broad (UK), Jaime Culebras (Spain / Ecuador), Charlie Hamilton James (UK), Jennifer Hayes (USA), Hans Cosmas Ngoteya (Tanzania) and Akanksha Sood Singh (India).

"Wildlife Photographer of the Year is committed to ensuring that any photographer, whether a professional or a budding enthusiast, can enter the competition from anywhere in the world," states the contest. "Calling for entries from photographers across the world, Wildlife Photographer of the Year is keen for submissions to reflect a variety of perspectives, locations and approaches."

The competition is open now with the closing date being December 05 2024. A full list of terms and conditions, along with the rules and ethics can be found on the competition website.

Photography is an incredible way to reconnect humans with the natural world. Through striking images, photographers can generate awareness, empathy, and ultimately much-needed change to conserve our diminishing natural world.

Check out our guides to the best camera for wildlife photography, the best camera for safari, and the best lenses for bird photography.