Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2024 snorkels among tadpoles for breathtaking winning shot

By
published

And the Young Wildlife Photographer of the Year top spot goes to a macro shot of a microscopic creepy-crawly and smile mold…

Winning image from the 60th Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition
The Swarm of Life by Shane Gross, Canada – Winner, Wetlands: The Bigger Picture & Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2024 overall winner (Image credit: Shane Gross / Wildlife Photographer of the Year)

The winners of the Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2024 competition have been announced, and this year’s overall winner is an underwater image of tadpoles by Canadian Marine Conservation Photojournalist, Shane Gross.

His image, ‘The Swarm of Life’, was selected from a 59,228 entries from 117 countries – the largest number of entrants the competition has ever seen – and the winners were announced at an awards ceremony at the UK’s Natural History Museum in South Kensington, London.

