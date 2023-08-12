Whoa… the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra's camera could blow iPhone 15 away

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, which is expected in early 2024, is touted to come with a 50MP 3x telephoto zoom camera, according to a report by frequently correct tipster Ice Universe.

If it’s true, it would be a massive improvement on the current 10MP 3x zoom found in the current Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra – and could blow away the upcoming iPhone 15, with Apple left playing technological catch-up.

It feels a little bit like the sky is the limit when it comes to camera phones. With each new version we are seeing higher-resolution sensors, increased zoom capabilities, more advanced lenses and more powerful processors – which, combined, massively improve image quality. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to feature the same 200MP main camera as its predecessor, as well as the astonishing 10X zoom periscope lens.

Although it’s still early days, Ice Universe is usually pretty on the ball when it comes to rumors. The phone itself is likely to look very similar in terms of design, but other improvements we might see include an upgraded chipset, a larger capacity battery (possibly 5,500mAh), a more high-res display and perhaps even faster charging.

The built-in S-Pen style should remain a feature on the S24 Ultra, too, and we imagine that with a better chipset and significant camera upgrade, there might also be the option to buy a model with up to 16GB of RAM.

It’s not just the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra that we’re expecting to see a big jump when it comes to camera specs. The iPhone 15 is due to be released in September and is also rumored to be getting some significant improvements – especially the standard models.

From upgrading the basic camera from 12MP to a 48MP double-stacked CMOS sensor to improving battery life – not to mention the biggest change for Apple, the addition of a USB-C charging port – the next generation of phones across the board seems to be very promising.

As for the standard Samsung Galaxy S24, it’s likely that it too will have an even better telephoto zoom lens. It could also finally get the LTPO display upgrade (low-temperature Polycrystalline oxide, for dynamic refresh rate changes) and, due to a suspected new titanium frame, there might be a slight increase in screen size.

There’s been no official release date yet for the S24 and S24 Ultra, but it’s likely to be February 2024. Until then we will keep you up to date on any rumors and leaks we hear – as something tells us there may be one or two more before then!

