Which cameras dominated the 2024 Cannes Film Festival?

By
published

Cinematographers at the Cannes Film Festival reveal which cameras they used to shoot their movies

Cannes Film Festival x Arri
(Image credit: Cannes Film Festival / Arri)

The Cannes Film Festival is recognized for premiering some of the greatest cinema in the world, with production studios and filmmakers showing their new creations, gauging popularity and creating hype before mainstream releases. 

Each year IndieWire surveys the cinematographers whose films premiere at the event, to find out which cameras were used, with 59 respondents. For the fifth consecutive year, the Arri Alexa Mini was the most popular camera, with 15 films shot on the 9-year-old camera, cementing it as still one of the best cinema cameras around. 

Kalum Carter
Kalum Carter
Staff Writer

Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books! 

Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.   

 

