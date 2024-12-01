What to get the wannabe podcaster for Christmas

By
published

A great set of gifts for the podcaster (or YouTuber, or TikToker) – anyone who wants clean sound and a bit of style in their lives.

Lark M2 and hot deal sticker
(Image credit: Future)

There are fewer phrases that can strike fear into the hearts of mortals than “I’m thinking of starting a podcast”.

If you’ve been affected by any of the issues raised in this sentence, I promise it’s going to be OK. Why? Because you’re going to be the person who saves their friend or loved one from sounding like their podcast was recorded on a phone in a bathroom.

Hollyland LARK M2
Hollyland LARK M2: was £132 now £92 at Wex Photo Video

Hollyland’s LARK M2 with Lightning Plug Duo in Shine Charcoal is a compact, wireless microphone and receiver kit for professional audio recording. The Combo Kit offers a receiver you plug into the recording device and 2 mics (depending on the bundle) about 9g in weight you can wear up to 300m (900ft) away. It all works a bit like AirPods.

Review score: ★★★★★ (see review)

Also at Amazon:

🇺🇸 was $179 now £111 at Amazon.com
🇬🇧 Amazon.co.uk
🇦🇺 was AU$239 now AU$191 at Amazon.com.au

View Deal

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Mark Steadman
Mark Steadman
Creativity Mentor

Mark Steadman's love of radio started at Birmingham's famous BRMB, and he specialised in Internet Radio at university. He graduated the same year the term 'Podcasting' was coined. He has made a career of helping people make podcasts, first in exchange for beer but later in exchange for money. He built, and eventually sold, a podcasting platform which served millions of listeners around the world. Now he consults with podcasters to help them reach their vision; as well as offering courses for anyone looking to launch a podcast – visual or audio-only. He's also a big fan of The Hitchhikers Guide to the Galaxy.

Related articles