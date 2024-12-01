What to get the wannabe podcaster for Christmas

There are fewer phrases that can strike fear into the hearts of mortals than “I’m thinking of starting a podcast”.

If you’ve been affected by any of the issues raised in this sentence, I promise it’s going to be OK. Why? Because you’re going to be the person who saves their friend or loved one from sounding like their podcast was recorded on a phone in a bathroom.

Earlier this year I got to play with a pair of Hollyland Lark M2 wireless mics. They’re the answer to the question “What if decent quality lapel mics were as easy to use as AirPods?” and they’re perfect for recording in-person. You get two mics in the box, each the size of a pound coin.

As a gift-giving experience, they’re wonderful. The package comes with two mics and the wireless receiver (which simply plugs your phone’s bum) all in a cool charging case, which lights up to tell you how much battery it’s got, and recharges itself – and the bits inside – via USB-C.

But as they start playing with the set during the nether-period between Boxing Day and New Year’s Eve, your friend will love it – and you – even more. That’s because the manufacturer has thought of everything.

If your friend is recording video too, they can cover up the Hollyland logo with an emoji sticker, or a solid black one, so the mic just blends into the background.

The mics attach to clothing via magnet, necklace, or standard lapel fastening. I use the magnet regularly, feeding the backing up through my jumper and popping the mic over it. (Think of it like a broach, except with magnets rather than pins). I even recorded a TikTok video in the bath using the necklace… but the less said about that, the better.

There’s all sorts of other fancy stuff like noise cancellation and an app that saves settings back to the mics. But they’re completely plug-and-play, and so fun to use.

You know the phrase about the best camera being the one you have with you? Well, if your friend isn’t ready to make the leap to buying a camera and a set of lenses, you can pick up this simple webcam-style mount for their iPhone(amazon link). It attaches magnetically and clamps softly to a monitor. And if space is an issue, these low-profile lights can sit ontop of the monitor and light up their face… just like it will when they see what an amazing friend they have in you.

Friends don’t let their friends send bad audio out into the world. Give them the gift of high-quality sound at an affordable price, and the only problem you’ll have is figuring out how to top it next year.

Check our guide to the best iPhone microphones and Mark's piece on how people sometimes choose the best mic for looks!