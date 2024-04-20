People used to choose a mic for quality – now they just copy rich podcasters!

When I first started making podcasts for people in 2008, we all used what we could afford at the time. When I began, audio equipment company Behringer had a “podcasting kit” that came with a couple of mics and a mixer that I couldn’t plug into my computer.

Since then I’ve helped around 1,500 podcasters with the tech and tools they need to get started – and, increasingly, podcasting means video. So as well as making sure we sound great, we also want something that’ll look good on camera.

In 2016 my clients started coming to me asking what mic their favourite podcaster was using. Now, everyone seems to want the Shure SM7b.

And it’s a fine mic, made by a company that knows mics. It looks cool, too. This is probably why Steven Bartlett, the style-over-substance CEO uses it, too. To be fair, he probably saw Joe Rogan use it and thought, “That’s the key to success.”

And I get it. We aspire to create work that’s as good as those we look up to. But it’s never about the equipment. So here are two options that will work whether you want to keep your mic in-shot or out-of-shot.

The Røde Procaster is about half the price of the Shure. It’s a hefty boy, but it has a warm, rich, radio sound that will bring you and your viewer (or listener) closer together. Like all dynamic mics, the Procaster benefits from being a couple of inches from your face, so is very much in shot.

You may already be familiar with the Rødecaster Pro, the flagship audio interface / mixer / recorder. The Procaster mic is a great companion. I’ve been using it since 2020 and even in my little metal box of a room, it sounds warm. Everyone comments on how good it sounds when I turn up on a Zoom call.

The MKH 416, on the other hand, is more expensive even than the Shure mic, but remains entirely out-of-shot. It’s a boom mic, and while it’s not quite as rich and warm as something a fist’s distance from your mouth, it’s crystal clear and – as long as you’re not recording from a hall of mirrors – won’t give you as much reverb as you might expect from something a foot away from you. Having heard this recently over video call, I can vouch for how good it sounds.

Every mic and voice combo creates a different sound, and your mileage – and preferences – will vary. But these are a solid couple of options if you want to avoid buying the mic that YouTubers buy because other YouTubers buy it.

