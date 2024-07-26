Weird but clever camera protects privacy by turning you into a stick figure

By
published

Tech being developed by University of Michigan aims to keep the benefits of smart cameras while resolving privacy concerns

Yasha Iravantchi looks like an anonymous stick figure in this monitor connected to PrivacyLens
University of Michigan researcher Yasha Iravantchi looks like an anonymous stick figure in this monitor connected to PrivacyLens (Image credit: Brenda Ahearn, Michigan Engineering.)

"It was terribly dangerous to let your thoughts wander when you were in any public place or within range of a telescreen. The smallest thing could give you away. A nervous tic, an unconscious look of anxiety, a habit of muttering to yourself – anything that carried with it the suggestion of abnormality, of having something to hide." 

These words written by George Orwell in his novel 1984 have now, arguably, become true. Most cameras are pretty much being watched by cameras for most of the day. And while these cameras are largely privately owned rather than state-operated, it still raises understandable privacy concerns. 

Tom May
Tom May

Tom May is a freelance writer and editor specializing in art, photography, design and travel. He has been editor of Professional Photography magazine, associate editor at Creative Bloq, and deputy editor at net magazine. He has also worked for a wide range of mainstream titles including The Sun, Radio Times, NME, T3, Heat, Company and Bella.

