Robot security camera? House drone? My pet's best friend? Or just a vacuum? Either way, sign me up!

By Dan M Lee
published

Everything has a camera in it, and the Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra is an example of ways that camera can be made useful...

RoboRock S8
(Image credit: Future)

Home robot vacuum cleaners have been around for quite a while, iRobot Roomba being the one that most people think about when talking about such devices. However the market is way bigger now with more sophisticated devices and more brands to choose from, so I tried The Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra. It has some serious cleaning abilities and AI chops. Maybe this is the gold standard in home automated clearing devices. 

Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra Spec

10,000pa Suction power, highest of any robot vacuum to date
AI Obstacle Avoidance up to 73 different object types
LIDAR Scanning
4,000 times per min scrubbing mop
20mm mop ground clearance
99.99% bacteria removal
Robot 350 x 353 x 103mm
Dock 409 x 419 x 470mm
Drainage Dock 409 x 419 x 300mm
68Db Cleaning volume

Dan M Lee
Dan M Lee
Pro Travel and Adventure Photographer, Educator and Author

Dan M Lee is a professional travel and adventure photographer who has shared his knowledge with hundreds of individuals through his in-person wilderness photography training and thousands more through his writing. That includes a book, Creating Photography: The Professional Edge but the way to get involved is to join him on an expedition via kodiakphotoworkshop.com.

Dan has a broad range of photographic interests – and tech enthusiasm – which he can trace back to his first job, while still at school, in a photography shop in England. He has since been lured across the Atlantic to New York City where he undertakes commissions for numerous publishers.

His extensive traveling means he can be out of his home for more than half the year, which has also seen him develop an interest in smart security systems.

He is also a regular on the Not The Gear and The Grumpy Photographer podcasts.

