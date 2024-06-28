We want to see your best drone photos

Send us your drone images with a chance to win a copy of 52 Assignments: Drone Photography by Fergus Kennedy

To mark the launch of this new drone photography book by leading pro photographer Fergus Kennedy, Digital Camera magazine is running a photo challenge over the next three months – send us your best drone photo and you could win a copy of the book worth $17.95/£12.99! You can read our four-part drone photography series in Digital Camera magazine, in issues 283-286.

To be in with a chance of winning, just tag your best drone photo #dcmdronechallenge on Facebook or Instagram.and follow us on @digitalcameramag. 

Wendy Evans
Wendy Evans
Technique Editor, Digital Camera magazine

Wendy was the Editor of Digital Photo User for nearly five years, charting the rise of digital cameras and photography from expensive fad to mass market technology. She is a member of the Royal Photographic Society (LRPS) and while originally a Canon film user in the '80s and '90s, went over to the dark side and Nikon with the digital revolution. A second stint in the photography market was at ePHOTOzine, the online photography magazine, and now she's back again as Technique Editor of Digital Camera magazine, the UK's best-selling photography title. She is the author of 13 photography/CGI/Photoshop books, across a range of genres.

