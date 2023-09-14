WARNING: Got an iPhone 12? It's just been banned for radiation issues

This probably wasn't the headline that Apple wanted this week, as France has issued a ban on the iPhone 12 after it was found to exceed radiation limits.

With the eyes of the world on Apple, in the midst of the blockbuster launch of the iPhone 15, news came that the company has been ordered to stop selling the iPhone 12 in France (launched in 2020) with immediate effect.

• The iPhone 12 still ranks in our best iPhones for photography guide!

As reported by Mobile World Live, according to France's National Frequency Agency (ANFR), the iPhone 12 exceeds the European Union's limits on electromagnetic radiation.

"ANFR told Apple to either fix the problem on phones currently in use through a software update, or recall every iPhone 12 sold in France," wrote the outlet.

The Agency lab tested 141 phones to check their compliance with SAR (Specific Absorption Rate) limits, which indicate the amount of electromagnetic emissions that the human body absorbs from mobile devices.

"ANFR found the iPhone 12 emitted 5.74 watts per kilogram while simulating holding the device or storing it in a pocket. The EU limit for SAR in such conditions is 4.0 watts per kilogram."

The story notes that Apple contests the claims, insisting that (unnamed) standards bodies had tested and verified that the iPhone 12 complies with all global limits on radiation.

Either way, this raises an interesting quandary. If the phone does indeed break the European Union's radiation standards (and it's pretty hard to argue with a government agency that specializes in this area), this would mean that it won't just be pulled from sale in France – but potentially all across Europe as a whole.

Not the end of the world for a phone from 2020, perhaps. However, if it turns out that other Apple phones – such as the iPhone 15 – also violate radiation limits, this could be a much bigger problem than anticipated.

If you're sick of iPhones, check out the best camera phones from all brands – and don't forget the best budget camera phones and the best burner phones!