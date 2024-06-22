Want to use PROPER camera lenses on your phone? Check this out

By
published

Years after Olympus and Sony tried it, SwitchLens is the latest way to use real camera lenses with your smartphone. Third time's a charm?

SwitchLens accessory, mounted to a smartphone, with a selection of lenses
(Image credit: Sneaki Design)

Ever wished that your phone could take better pictures? Maybe by using real camera lenses? Then you may be interested in SwitchLens – a new crowdfunding campaign that promises to "turn any smartphone into a professional camera".

The way it does this is by enabling you to use Micro Four Thirds lenses when shooting with your phone. However, the lenses don't mount directly to your phone; they mount to an external camera unit, which contains its own image sensor (either Micro Four Thirds or 1-inch), and connects to your handset to give you the power of a larger sensor and proper optical lenses. 

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Header Cell - Column 0 Sony Type 1 sensorMicro Four Thirds sensor
Megapixels (total)20.75MP21.46MP
Resolution20.75MP20.89MP
Sensor modelIMX283IMX472
ISO100-12800 (exp 50-25600)100-12800 (exp 50-25600)
White balance2600-8600k2600-8600k
Shutter speed10 sec - 1/1800 sec10 sec - 1/1800 sec
Row 6 - Cell 0 Row 6 - Cell 1 Row 6 - Cell 2

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Artaius
James Artaius
Editor

The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photo and lighting tutorials, as well as industry news, rumors and analysis for publications like Digital Camera MagazinePhotoPlus: The Canon MagazineN-Photo: The Nikon MagazineDigital Photographer and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and talks at The Photography Show. He also serves as a judge for the Red Bull Illume Photo Contest. An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.

Related articles