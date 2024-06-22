Want to use PROPER camera lenses on your phone? Check this out

Ever wished that your phone could take better pictures? Maybe by using real camera lenses? Then you may be interested in SwitchLens – a new crowdfunding campaign that promises to "turn any smartphone into a professional camera".

The way it does this is by enabling you to use Micro Four Thirds lenses when shooting with your phone. However, the lenses don't mount directly to your phone; they mount to an external camera unit, which contains its own image sensor (either Micro Four Thirds or 1-inch), and connects to your handset to give you the power of a larger sensor and proper optical lenses.

If this sounds familiar, it's because this idea has been done before. In 2015, Olympus (now OM System) launched the Olympus Air A01 – an external phone camera unit that contained an MFT sensor, which enabled users to mount MFT lenses.

Prior to that, in 2014, Sony launched the Sony QX1 – an external phone camera unit that contained a 1/2.3" sensor, which enabled users to mount E-mount lenses.

In fact, there's also a crowdfunding campaign that launched in 2021 and is finally being released now called Alice Camera – another external camera unit for your phone, once again containing an MFT sensor and enabling the use of MFT lenses.

All of which isn't to do SwitchLens down, but to ask how it will succeed where both Olympus and Sony failed – and to ponder how it fits in the same marketplace with Alice Camera.

ABOVE: Watch the SwitchLens announcement video

Where Alice Camera has doubled down on AI features and content creation friendliness since its announcement, SwitchLens is planting its flag based on "real light photography, capturing images untouched by AI enhancements."

It's available with one of two sensors – Sony Type 1 or Micro Four Thirds – but both sit within the same MFT mount used by Olympus / OM System cameras, Panasonic G cameras, as well as a number of Blackmagic cameras.

Both sensors offer about 21MP resolution (eclipsing the 12MP of the Alice Camera, the 16MP of the Olympus Air and the 20MP of the Sony QX1) along with 4K 60p video, and can shoot in JPEG and RAW.

SwitchLens communicates with your phone via WiFi, and either physically connects to your handset (using MagSafe / Qi2) for direct shooting or can work up to 32.8 feet / 10 meters away for remote shooting.

The device is listed as weighing 6oz / 170g or 6.3oz / 180g (which is either a typo or is for the different sensor configurations), including its 14500mAh rechargeable AA battery.

Features such as focus peaking are included, and autofocus is advertised – although, if Alice Camera is anything to go by, the latter might be a question mark (check out Micro Four Nerds' video for more on that). Here are the full specs, as they stand:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Sony Type 1 sensor Micro Four Thirds sensor Megapixels (total) 20.75MP 21.46MP Resolution 20.75MP 20.89MP Sensor model IMX283 IMX472 ISO 100-12800 (exp 50-25600) 100-12800 (exp 50-25600) White balance 2600-8600k 2600-8600k Shutter speed 10 sec - 1/1800 sec 10 sec - 1/1800 sec Row 6 - Cell 0 Row 6 - Cell 1 Row 6 - Cell 2

The SwitchLens has already smashed its $10,000 (approximately £6,800 / AU$15,000) target, standing at $180,000 / £142,000 / AU$270,100 at the time of writing, and the campaign still has over a month to run, ending on July 26.

Pricing starts at $199 (£157 / AU$299) body only, with an additional $346 (£272 / AU$519) 3-lens kit and $649 (£512 / AU$974) 6-lens kit. Find out more at the SwitchLens Kickstarter page.

Editor's note: As with all crowdfunding projects, there is no guarantee that the final product will match the early depictions in the campaign – or that the final product will be completed or delivered at all. DCW does not endorse this or any other crowdfunding campaign.

(Image credit: Sneaki Design)

