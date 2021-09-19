Want a darkroom and camera in one compact box? Try the Pinsta!

If you're a fan of film photography and the slower pace of analog cameras, then you're sure to have your interest piqued by the upcoming Pinsta camera. Not only is the Pinsta is a pinhole camera, but it also works as an enlarger for both 120mm or 135mm negatives and the user's own mini darkroom.

Due to launch on Kickstarter within the next few weeks, the Pinsta camera is designed to be used anywhere without any additional darkroom equipment. Using the camera is simple, working just as an ordinary pinhole camera does.

However, if you fancy taking the pinhole process a little further, you can also customize your creations through creating double exposures or adding your own DIY cutout frames to create shapes with your exposures. Users will also be able to add filters inside the Pinsta camera as well.

If users are shooting outside on a sunny day, then they will be able to capture an exposure in around one or two minutes. Alternatively, shooting inside can take a matter of hours, depending on the amount of light in the scene. To create enlargements, users can apply their own artificial light source. Enlargements will take around a minute for black and white film and around six minutes for color film.

The Pinsta camera and enlarger will come with syringes to apply the development chemicals (which are, along with the paper, sold separately), but there will also be additional add-ons available on Kickstarter, such as a darkroom bag.

Due to be sold worldwide on Kickstarter in a few weeks' time, the Pinsta camera will retail for around £160 / $219 / AU$302. If you're at The Photography Show, make sure to pop along to Stand G600 for a closer look.

