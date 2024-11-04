Want a 24K gold camera? This gorgeous gold-plated Rollei 35 adds even more drip to an analog icon

Gold cameras can be pretty hit and miss, but I'm seriously drooling over this Rollei 35 that's coated in 24K gold.

The Rollei 35 Retrospekt 24K Gold Edition camera is the latest release from the upmarket upcyclers at Retrospekt, a Milwaukee-based outfit that refurbishes vintage tech – and specializes in classic camera gear.

While the company has previously focused on cult collaborations with brands like Hello Kitty and Barbie, it's stepping into luxury land with its latest launch.

(Image credit: Retrospekt)

As you'd expect, the Rollei 35 Retrospekt 24K Gold Edition is a fully restored Rollei 35 camera from the 1970s. Its inner workings have been painstakingly refurbished to factory-new functionality, and its exterior metal shell has been electroplated with 24K gold (plating specification MIL-G-45204; 99.7% purity, if that means anything to you).

Of importance to collectors will be the fact that your Rollei will be one of four different variants:

(Image credit: Retrospekt)

Version 1

• Made in Germany

• Produced until ~1971

• Marked "Made by Rollei in Germany" on bottom cover

• Lens: Carl Zeiss Tessar 40mm f/3.5 in Compur shutter

Version 2 and 3

(Transition production – parts were made in Germany and Japan, then shipped to Singapore while the production facility was being set up)

• Produced from 1971-1973

• Marked "Made by Rollei Singapore"

• Lens: Carl Zeiss Tessar 40mm ƒ3.5, or Schneider Kreuznach Xenar 40mm f/3.5 in Compur (Germany)

Version 4

• Produced in Singapore

(Some were made in Germany and Japan, but almost everything was made in Singapore from 1973 onward)

• Marked "Made by Rollei Singapore"

• Lens: Rollei Tessar 40mm f/3.5 in Copal (Japan) shutter

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Retrospekt) (Image credit: Retrospekt) (Image credit: Retrospekt)

All cameras come with a bespoke leather camera bag, wrist strap and lens accessories, presented in prestige packaging.

It's worth noting that the gold will patina, much like the brass on other vintage cameras, which may not necessarily be what you want – so you'll need to take great care to prevent the body from oxidizing.

The Rollei 35 Retrospekt 24K Gold Edition is available now for $999 / £782 (Australian pricing to be confirmed). If you don't have that much bank, or you want a modern Rollei with autofocus, check out the Rollei 35AF that boasts LiDAR!

(Image credit: Retrospekt)

If you're interested in the best film cameras, make sure you're using the best camera film!