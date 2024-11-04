Want a 24K gold camera? This gorgeous gold-plated Rollei 35 adds even more drip to an analog icon

What could be better than a classic Rollei 35 film camera? A classic Rollei 35 film camera plated in 24K gold!

Rollei 35 Retrospekt 24K Gold Edition camera being held by a suited person wearing gold rings
(Image credit: Retrospekt)

Gold cameras can be pretty hit and miss, but I'm seriously drooling over this Rollei 35 that's coated in 24K gold.

The Rollei 35 Retrospekt 24K Gold Edition camera is the latest release from the upmarket upcyclers at Retrospekt, a Milwaukee-based outfit that refurbishes vintage tech – and specializes in classic camera gear.

Rollei 35 Retrospekt 24K Gold Edition camera against a white background
(Image credit: Retrospekt)

James Artaius
Editor

The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photo and lighting tutorials, as well as industry news, rumors and analysis for publications like Digital Camera MagazinePhotoPlus: The Canon MagazineN-Photo: The Nikon MagazineDigital Photographer and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and talks at The Photography Show. He also serves as a judge for the Red Bull Illume Photo Contest. An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.

