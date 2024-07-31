Barbie turns 65! Celebrate with these new Barbie and Ken 35mm film cameras!

The Barbie movie may have come out a year ago, but innovative camera renovator Retrospekt is still riding that sugar-pink wave.

As well as replenishing stock of its very well-received Malibu Barbie Polaroid 600 camera, Retrospekt has expanded its Barbie range with three new 35mm film cameras that "blend nostalgic charm with modern simplicity."

Retrospekt has a habit of collaborating with iconic brands, having previously worked with the likes of Hello Kitty creator Sanrio and beer brand Pabst Blue Ribbon, and has once again teamed up with global toy manufacturer Mattel to create a range of new Barbie cameras and accessories.

This controversial yet still inexplicably popular figure turned 65 this year, and leading the new range of cameras is the Malibu Barbie FC-11 35mm film camera – "a fixed-focus camera with built-in flash that makes capturing sun-soaked memories a breeze," according to the brand.

Calling the design an "homage to the vintage Malibu Barbie," it features a bubblegum pink body, with palm tree motifs and the classic Barbie logo.

(Image credit: Retrospekt / Mattel)

To complement the camera, and because apparently women love accessories, we also have the Malibu Barbie 35mm Camera Bag, "a stylish accessory that’s ready for any adventure".

In 'sunshine yellow' and 'flamingo pink', again complete with the Barbie logo, the bag "evokes images of golden sands and perfect waves".

If that's not Kenough, Retrospekt is also releasing the Barbie & Ken Simple-use 35mm Film Camera double pack.

This consists of two pre-loaded simple-use cameras, each with 27 exposures of ISO400 35mm film. Predictably the Barbie camera is pink and the Ken camera is blue, and both have an "80s-inspired design with bold patterns and eye-catching graphics."

Retrospekt describes the package deal as "the perfect set for friends looking to capture their summer escapades together, offering a his-and-hers experience that's pure Barbie magic."

All the gear is on sale at Retrospekt now, with the FC-11 priced at $59 / £47, the camera bag available for $29 / £23, and the simple-use two-pack costing $49 / £39 (Australian pricing to be confirmed).

(Image credit: Retrospekt / Mattel)

