Barbie turns 65! Celebrate with these new Barbie and Ken 35mm film cameras!

By
published

Celebrate Barbie's 65th birthday with these 'his and hers' reusables and sugar-pink 35mm film camera!

The Malibu Barbie Retrospekt FC-11 and Barbie & Ken Retrospekt Simple-Use cameras, in their packaging, against a white and pink background
(Image credit: Retrospekt)

The Barbie movie may have come out a year ago, but innovative camera renovator Retrospekt is still riding that sugar-pink wave. 

As well as replenishing stock of its very well-received Malibu Barbie Polaroid 600 camera, Retrospekt has expanded its Barbie range with three new 35mm film cameras that "blend nostalgic charm with modern simplicity."  

Leonie Helm
Leonie Helm
Staff Writer

After graduating from Cardiff University with an Master's Degree in Journalism, Media and Communications Leonie developed a love of photography after taking a year out to travel around the world. 

While visiting countries such as Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh and Ukraine with her trusty Nikon, Leonie learned how to capture the beauty of these inspiring places, and her photography has accompanied her various freelance travel features. 

As well as travel photography Leonie also has a passion for wildlife photography both in the UK and abroad. 

