Video: YouTuber leaks images from the Google Pixel 6 Pro

The new Google Pixel 6 is coming this Autumn and images from the phone's camera have just been shared in a YouTube video. Although they’re not taken by pro, they do go some way into showcasing the cameras capabilities, even on a pre-production model.

It’s been just over a year since Google released the one of the best Google phones, the Google Pixel 5. Now Google is gearing up to launch the Google Pixel 6 and although an announcement has already been made, the latest version will be officially introduced at a virtual event on 19 October.

• Read more: Best camera phones

The YouTube channel This is Tech Today posted a video (below) where it shared leaked images and videos from a pre-production model of the Google Pixel 6 Pro. It’s worth noting that the images have not been taken by a professional, and the camera’s software isn’t finalized, but you can still gauge how good the camera is.

The images' EXIF data confirm that the pictures were definitely taken on a Google Pixel 6 Pro with a 12.5MP sensor. Although the shots themselves are somewhat lackluster, you can clearly see how much clarity is in the textures and patterns, how sharp the corners are and how much detail is retained, even at an 8x crop.

Whether shooting in bright daylight with a shutter speed of 1/1529 sec or inside at 1/100 sec, images remain sharp and small details such as text in the distance or a dirty window can be seen. Even images taken while walking seem to be sharp and in focus.

The colors seem very true to life, the shadows don’t get crushed and the highlights aren’t blown out. When shooting in Portrait mode, the focus falloff looks natural and the in focus areas is sharp.

In terms of video specs, we know the Google Pixel 6 Pro is capable of recording at 1080p 60p due to the EXIF data. The leaked video footage has been taken while walking and it doesn't look like much has been done to minimize camera shake. The stabilization looks okay, but it's hard to tell without seeing any shots where someone is at least trying to shoot smoothly.

The contrast seems to change when switching between ultra-wide and wide modes, and you notice the sky occasionally flicker. These imperfections could, of course, be down to the pre-production nature of the handset.

Official specs have not yet been released but there have been hints at upcoming phone specs and features for the Google Pixel 6 and the Google Pixel 6 Pro. It’s rumored that they will both operate on Android 12 IOS, we expect the display of the standard model to be a 6.4-inch 90Hz AMOLED screen and the Pro to be a 6.71-inch 120 Hz AMOLED screen. The Google Pixel could include 8GB of RAM while the Pro could include 12GB.

We know the Google Pixel 6 will have two cameras while the pro will have three, but we don’t know what resolution or focal length they will be. The EXIF data of the leaked sample images suggests that the Google Pixel 6 Pro will not include a 50MP sensor as rumored, as at f/1.85, 1/3145 of a second and at 6.81mm the sensor resolution is 12.5MP. According to rumors, the front camera of the standard Google Pixel 6 will have an 8MP camera whereas the Pro will have a 12MP camera.

We’ll have to wait until the Google event on 19 October to find out price, official specs and when they’ll be widely available – but no doubt, this will be Google’s best camera phone yet.

