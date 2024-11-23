To be, or not to be: world-first exhibition of "living portraits" celebrates the best Shakespearean actors of our generation

Patrick Stewart, Juliet Stevenson and Sir Ian McKellen feature in "a pioneering chapter in the convergence of portraiture and performing arts"

Fusing classic portraiture with modern cinematography, a world-first exhibition of living portraits has opened in London, England.

This innovative inaugural exhibit, The Shakespeare Portraits, comprises ten photographs of some of this generation's greatest Shakespearean actors who have left an indelible mark on film, theater and our cultural landscape.

