Time to vote for your favorite submission from the Clipper Yacht Racing Image Awards

The Yacht Racing Image Awards returns again this year, celebrating the artistry and skill behind the best images in racing photography.

This year, photographers from the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race and Clipper Events have submitted an incredible array of images from these exhilarating and risky races.

Each shot offers a sneak peek into the world of offshore sailing and big boat racing, highlighting the extreme conditions experienced by the crew, and you can vote for your favorite.

“One of the biggest challenges of the natural world,” the Clipper Race is a record-breaking 40,000 nautical mile (46,000 mile) race around the world on a 70-foot ocean racing yacht. The route is divided into 8 legs and between 13 and 16 individual races, including 6 ocean crossings, giving plenty of opportunities for incredible shots.

Participants need no previous sailing experience, and can choose to participate in the full race or certain legs.

It was the brainchild of Sir Robin Knox-Johnston, the first person to sail solo nonstop around the world, and the first race took place in 1996.

Each leg is priced individually, and to do the entire race costs approximately £51,500 ($61,600 / AU$100,500), plus the compulsory training which is £6,700 ($8,500 / AU$13,000).

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The image above was taken by Meredith Rodgers, an on-board reporter on the Clipper 2023-2024 race. The photograph was taken on Leg 5, Stage 6 of the race from Airlie Beach, Australia to Ha Long Bay in Vietnam, in the middle of the South China Sea.

Rodgers said:

“I love that this photo features a woman in sailing as the main focus. Also, the perfect timing of the head torch shining behind her makes it a very special image for me.”

(Image credit: Tiger Brisius)

Second up we have Tiger Brusius, also an on-board reporter during the 2023-2024 Clipper Race. His photograph was taken during Leg 1, Stage 2, from Puerto Sherry, Spain to Punta del Este, Uruguay.

He said:

“What I like about this picture is how well it captures both the endurance of the offshore sailor and the raw, relentless power of nature. This photo was taken on the 26th day of racing from Spain to Uruguay. It was a significant race for our team as we were sailing into our home port of Yacht Club Punta del Este, and as you can imagine, the stakes were high!

"The team had been pushing very hard throughout the entire leg, and by the time we were nearing Uruguay, fatigue was starting to settle in. As we approached, the weather shifted dramatically – the temperature dropped, and we encountered a powerful weather system known as a Pampero. The winds howled, and the seas became rough. In the shallow waters off Uruguay, we found ourselves tacking for what felt like an eternity, with angles close to 170-180 degrees for a while.

"The boat and crew were slammed by short, steep waves, and every moment felt like a test of endurance. Despite the punishing conditions, the team’s persistence paid off. We crossed the finish line five hours ahead of second place, and that night, Uruguayan sailing history was made. Our Punta del Este-born Skipper, Nano Antia, won into his hometown, breaking a ten-year-long home-boat curse with our win. It was a victory earned through resilience and determination – a vivid reminder of the challenges sailors face and the resilience required to overcome them.”

(Image credit: Paul Wyeth)

And last but not least we have Paul Wyeth with, his image of the Knox-Johnston Cup in 2024 at The Needles, Isle of Wight, UK.

He said:

“This was taken during some very testing conditions on Clipper Events’ flagship race, the Knox-Johnston Cup. This event saw a fleet of Clipper 68s and Clipper 70s race around the Isle of Wight, an iconic racecourse, in some challenging conditions. I was shooting from my rib in 35+ knots of wind and a rough sea state, capturing CV3 Adventurous through The Needles, perfectly conveying the conditions of the day.

"Shooting on the water involves working from different types of boats, as well as using helicopters and drones. My work has expanded to corporate, property, and sports photography, but shooting on the water will probably always be at the heart of what I do. If you can shoot in the harsh marine environment, you can pretty much shoot anywhere!”

Take a look at the shortlisted shots yourself and cast your vote at the Yacht Racing Image Awards website.

Today's best JOBY SeaPal Waterproof Case deals $199.95 View

Take a look at our guides to the best underwater housings for cameras and phones, the best waterproof camera, and the best underwater drones.