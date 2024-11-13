Time to vote for your favorite submission from the Clipper Yacht Racing Image Awards

By
published

These incredible photographs capture the skill, excitement and danger involved in world class yacht racing

Meredith Rodgers, Clipper 2023-24 Race On Board Reporter
(Image credit: Meredith Rodgers)

The Yacht Racing Image Awards returns again this year, celebrating the artistry and skill behind the best images in racing photography.

This year, photographers from the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race and Clipper Events have submitted an incredible array of images from these exhilarating and risky races.

Leonie Helm
Leonie Helm
Staff Writer

After graduating from Cardiff University with an Master's Degree in Journalism, Media and Communications Leonie developed a love of photography after taking a year out to travel around the world. 

While visiting countries such as Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh and Ukraine with her trusty Nikon, Leonie learned how to capture the beauty of these inspiring places, and her photography has accompanied her various freelance travel features. 

As well as travel photography Leonie also has a passion for wildlife photography both in the UK and abroad. 

