Time for an upgrade? This is my pick of the best camera phones I would buy this Cyber Monday

The phone release cycle moves so quickly that we are already excited for next year's phones! But that means there are some great deals on the handsets released just a few short months ago!

I think this year has been one of the most interesting years for phone photography with the increased presence of AI editing making editing both simpler and more imaginative than ever before.

The phones below are my picks for the best phones you can get this Cyber Monday that both talk amazing images, but also come with AI-editing superpowers you can take advantage of right now!

Google Pixel 8 Pro: was $999 now $592.78 at Amazon Save $406.22 (41%) Last year's Pixel flagship camera hardware honestly doesn't differ that much from the Pixel 9 Pro (below) with the same triple camera setup on the back. You can also take advantage of almost all the latest AI with Google's Magic Eraser tools.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: was $1,899.99 now $1,307.97 at Amazon Save $592.02 (31%) If you have been in the market for a folding phone, then this might be the best time to finally take the plunge with big savings on one of last year's top models from Samsung. The Fold 6 comes with great cameras and AI editing. The only catch is the biggest savings are just on the midnight blue model.

Google Pixel 8a: was $499 now $399 at Amazon Save $100 (20%) This is my absolute favorite budget phone from the last year for phone photography – and it's now even cheaper. Google has given the Pixel 8a two excellent cameras and with Google Photos plus the AI-enhanced Tensor processor, it also has quick photo editing.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE: was $709.99 now $559.99 at Amazon Save $150 (21%) Samsung fans who want a cheaper alternative to the pricey S24 can now get the "Fan Edition" for less. This phone only came out just over a month ago, so seeing saving already means you can save big on one of 2024's latest releases.

None of these quite what you're after? You can also find more deals on the best camera phones in 2024 in our guide.