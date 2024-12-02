Time for an upgrade? This is my pick of the best camera phones I would buy this Cyber Monday

These are my top deals on the best camera phones you can buy right now – get some big Cyber Monday savings, just in time for the holidays.

The phone release cycle moves so quickly that we are already excited for next year's phones! But that means there are some great deals on the handsets released just a few short months ago!

I think this year has been one of the most interesting years for phone photography with the increased presence of AI editing making editing both simpler and more imaginative than ever before.

Google Pixel 8 Pro
Google Pixel 8 Pro: was $999 now $592.78 at Amazon

Save $406.22 (41%) Last year's Pixel flagship camera hardware honestly doesn't differ that much from the Pixel 9 Pro (below) with the same triple camera setup on the back. You can also take advantage of almost all the latest AI with Google's Magic Eraser tools.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: was $1,899.99 now $1,307.97 at Amazon

Save $592.02 (31%) If you have been in the market for a folding phone, then this might be the best time to finally take the plunge with big savings on one of last year's top models from Samsung. The Fold 6 comes with great cameras and AI editing. The only catch is the biggest savings are just on the midnight blue model.

Google Pixel 8a
Google Pixel 8a: was $499 now $399 at Amazon

Save $100 (20%) This is my absolute favorite budget phone from the last year for phone photography – and it's now even cheaper. Google has given the Pixel 8a two excellent cameras and with Google Photos plus the AI-enhanced Tensor processor, it also has quick photo editing.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE
Samsung Galaxy S24 FE: was $709.99 now $559.99 at Amazon

Save $150 (21%) Samsung fans who want a cheaper alternative to the pricey S24 can now get the "Fan Edition" for less. This phone only came out just over a month ago, so seeing saving already means you can save big on one of 2024's latest releases.

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: was $1,099 now $849 at Amazon

Save $250 (23%) Google's latest flagship is already seeing a healthy discount. This deal highlights the 6.8in XL version of the Pro, but you can also save 20% off the full price of the 6.3in Pixel 9 Pro – which has the exact same camera but a smaller screen that might suit smaller hands.

