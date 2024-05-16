Hobolite is a manufacturer of some of the best lighting systems on the market, most notably its range of retro-style COB lights. It has been pushing the boundaries of photography and video lighting, bringing the form factor down but keeping the light intensity up.

The latest innovation is the Hobolite Iris, a tiny portable 5W continuous bicolor LED light that continues the company's retro aesthetic and has an added lens for enhanced versatility. The lens enables the use of optical modifiers and colored gels, developed to "spark creativity and joy in the art of visual storytelling".

Dedicated lenses attached to lights are not a common thing – in fact, off the top of my head, I can't think of any others like it on the market that do not need an additional snoot. Not only does the lens act as a gel and modifier holder, but the user can change the aperture to throw more or less light from the lens. This provides more control when lighting a scene or subject.

The Hobolite Iris with Fresnel Lens (Image credit: Hobolite)

The Iris looks retro, sleek, and above all is incredibly small, measuring just 3.4 x 2.0 x 1.2 inches! This makes it very portable, and the added IP54-rated aluminum body and vegan leatherette make it ideal for indoor and outdoor use. The built-in battery further enhances the portability and is rechargeable via USB-C.

Not only does it look the part but it plays it, too, incorporating a temperature range from 2700K to 6500K and high CRI and TLCI ratings of 96+, ensuring that colors are rendered true to life.

But where this light shines (pun intended) is with the optical modifiers and magnetic accessory system, which enables users to get creative and manipulate the light in various ways. The modifiers include a Frosted Dome, Magic Lens, an adjustable lens and a Fresnel Lens.

The magic lens is essentially a domed prism, adjustable to throw different pattern lighting effects on the scene. Hobolite has a full breakdown of the modifiers and the effects on its website, and you can see an example below:

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The effect of the Magic Lens (Image credit: Hobolite)

The Hobolite Iris Magic Lens (Image credit: Hobolite)

"As creators, our journey begins within ourselves – embracing our vision, our voice," says Hobolite founder and CEO, Helena Bian.

"With the new Hobolite Iris, we empower creators to explore the magic of light and its impact on the creative process. By aligning the aperture of our lens with the iris of our artistic vision, we paint with the integrity of our own inner light."

The light comes in two kit options. First is a standard kit that contains the Iris light, Adjustable Lens, Frosted Dome, a USB cable, a V-Mount Plate, and a protective pouch, costing $99 / £99 (Australian pricing to be confirmed).

The second option is the Iris Creator Kit, which comprises all the elements featured in the standard kit and also features an aperture ring, gel filters, Magic Lens and Fresnel Lens, costing $199 / £199 (Australian pricing to be confirmed).

The light is available to preorder now, for scheduled release on May 24 2024.

The Creator Kit (Image credit: Hobolite)

You may also be interested in our guides for the best lighting kits, the best LED panels, and the best lighting for video.