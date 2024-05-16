This LED looks like a camera – and it takes lenses! Hobolite launches a tiny vintage-style light with a twist

Hobolit's new Iris is a versatile yet powerful LED light that's so tiny you can fit it in your pocket – and it uses a lens!

Hobolite Iris
(Image credit: Hobolite)

Hobolite is a manufacturer of some of the best lighting systems on the market, most notably its range of retro-style COB lights. It has been pushing the boundaries of photography and video lighting, bringing the form factor down but keeping the light intensity up. 

The latest innovation is the Hobolite Iris, a tiny portable 5W continuous bicolor LED light that continues the company's retro aesthetic and has an added lens for enhanced versatility. The lens enables the use of optical modifiers and colored gels, developed to "spark creativity and joy in the art of visual storytelling". 

