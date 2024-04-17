Thinkware Q200 dash cam's unusual rotating rear camera gives all-round view

Thinkware has launched its latest two-channel dashcam with a novel twist. The second, rear camera, can rotate 360 degrees, so it can capture the inside of the vehicle or the road behind you. This useful innovation means that it is a low-cost alternative to a full 3-channel dashcam set-up - offering the functionality of an Uber dashcam when needed and working as a front-and-rear dashcam for the rest of the time.

The front camera offers a 2K 1440P camera, which uses a 4-megapixel Omnivision sensor with Super Night Vision when driving or when in Parking Mode. The camera captures footage at 30fps with a field of view of 125°.

The rear camera offers lower-resolution 1080P video recording, using a 2.1MP sensor.

(Image credit: Thinkware)

The set-up has a microSD card slot for recording the video but also has WiFi so that it can be paired up with Thinkware's Dash Cam Link app on a phone, where you can adjust settings and download videos. The dashcam does not have a built-in screen, making the use of the app all but essential. GPS is not available as standard, but can be added using an optional antenna.

Safety features include:

- Smart Parking Mode that surroundings for added security.

- Safety Camera Alert: Alerts drivers to nearby sped cameras.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

- Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS): offering Lane Departure Warning, High-Speed/Urban Forward Collision Warning, and Front Vehicle Departure Warning.

- 24-Hour Parking Monitoring: by using an optional hardwiring cable or OBD II power cable, the dashcam provides motion and impact detection for around-the-clock surveillance

- Time-lapse Mode: Allows for continuous recording over extended periods.

The twin-camera Thinkware Q200 is on sale now for $199.99 in the US, with availability in other countries yet to be announced.