Thinkware Q200 dash cam's unusual rotating rear camera gives all-round view

By Chris George
published

This new two-channel dashcam can swivel its focus to keep its eye on the passengers when needed

Thinkware Q200 dash cam
(Image credit: Thinkware)

Thinkware has launched its latest two-channel dashcam with a novel twist. The second, rear camera, can rotate 360 degrees, so it can capture the inside of the vehicle or the road behind you. This useful innovation means that it is a low-cost alternative to a full 3-channel dashcam set-up - offering the functionality of an Uber dashcam when needed and working as a front-and-rear dashcam for the rest of the time.

The front camera offers a 2K 1440P camera, which uses a 4-megapixel Omnivision sensor with Super Night Vision when driving or when in Parking Mode. The camera captures footage at 30fps with a field of view of 125°.

Chris George
Chris George

Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography. 


His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Nikon D800, a Fujifilm X-T1, a Sony A7, and his iPhone 15 Pro Max.


He has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, Dorling Kindersley, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.

