Thinkware launches two new feature-packed dash cams

By
published

The U1000 Plus and F790 are both compelling options for vehicle surveillance

Thinkware U1000 Plus
(Image credit: Thinkware)

Thinkware has launched two new dash cams: the U1000 Plus, and F790. The high-end U1000 Plus compliments the existing U1000. It's a forward-facing dash cam equipped with a Sony STARVIS IMX515 image sensor capable of recording 4K video at 30fps, or 2K footage at 60fps. The U1000 Plus also benefits from Thinkware's Super Night Vision 3.0 low-light recording technology that promises high dynamic range with low image noise when recording in low light conditions.

Read more:
The best dash cams
Best budget dash cams
The best front and rear dash cams

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ben Andrews
Ben Andrews

Ben is the Imaging Labs manager, responsible for all the testing on Digital Camera World and across the entire photography portfolio at Future. Whether he's in the lab testing the sharpness of new lenses, the resolution of the latest image sensors, the zoom range of monster bridge cameras or even the latest camera phones, Ben is our go-to guy for technical insight. He's also the team's man-at-arms when it comes to camera bags, filters, memory cards, and all manner of camera accessories – his lab is a bit like the Batcave of photography! With years of experience trialling and testing kit, he's a human encyclopedia of benchmarks when it comes to recommending the best buys. 

Related articles