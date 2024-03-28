Think Tank updates its memory card wallets, adding two new models

Think Tank has expanded its extensive range of memory card and battery wallets, as well as updating existing models with new fabric and color options. The two new products include:

(Image credit: Think Tank)

Secure Pixel Pocket Rocket Mini

This compact folding wallet can hold 4 CFast or 4 CF Express Type B memory cards, or 6 SD or multiple microSD memory cards. The key feature of this wallet are its two zipped pockets, ensuring the cards held inside have no chance of falling out of the wallet. A belt attachment and lanyard loop can be used to attach the wallet to a belt or bag, while weather-treated ripstop fabric improves the wallet's durability. The Secure Pixel Pocket Rocket Mini is available in Black Slate or Highland Green colorways and is priced at $19.75.

(Image credit: Think Tank)

Cards and Power

If you'd rather carry a combination of memory cards and spare batteries, then the new Cards and Power wallet is for you. It can hold 2 CFexpress Type B cards, or a pair of CFast cards, or 4 SD cards. Additionally, there are two further pockets sized to accommodate two standard sized DSLR or mirrorless camera batteries. As with Think Tank's other wallets, the Cards and Power wallet is constructed from rugged ripstop material and can attach to a belt or bag. Color options include Black Slate and Chilli Pepper Red. Expect to pay $21.75.

(Image credit: Think Tank)

The new Cards and Power wallet joins Think Tank's existing AA Battery Holder V2 which can hold 8 AA batteries or 16 AAA cells. The Battery Holder 2 fits two standard DSLR/mirrorless batteries, while the Battery Holder 4 is elongated in order to hold four such batteries.

(Image credit: Think Tank)

For users wanting to transport only memory cards, the current Secure Pixel Pocket Rocket V2 is a larger version of the new Secure Pixel Pocket Rocket Mini. It's got the capacity to hold up to 12 SD or CFexpress Type A cards, or 6 CFexpress Type B cards. If you can do without the secure zippered pocket feature, the regular Pixel Pocket Rocket V2 contains 8 open slot pockets, each large enough for a CFast or CFexpress Type B card. A single additional zippered pocket is ideal for microSD cards. Finally, there's the SD Pixel Pocket Rocket V2 - a wallet designed exclusively for up to 9 SD cards, though CFexpress Type A cards will also fit.

