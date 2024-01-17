Think Tank launches new, ultra-portable camera bags

Think Tank is launching a selection of new camera bags with varying designs, but all prioritize lightweight portability. They include the brand new Think Tank PressPass range of shoulder bags, the Think Tank BackLight Sprint backpack, and V2 versions of the Think Tank Mirrorless Mover bags.

Think Tank BackLight Sprint

(Image credit: Think Tank)

The Think Tank BackLight Sprint is the smallest (15-litre) camera backpack in the current BackLight range. It's been designed for the active photographer who wants to venture well away from the beaten track, while also keeping weight to a minimum. Consequently the BackLight Sprint is a slim, lightweight design that meets most international and U.S. carry-on airline requirements. It's able to hold a standard-sized camera body and three zoom lenses, plus there's a 2L front pocket for personal items, along with two side pockets for carrying a water bottle and/or a travel tripod.

(Image credit: Think Tank)

Access is via the rear panel for additional security, plus this allows you to work out of the bag without getting the harness wet or muddy. All exterior fabrics are protected by a durable, water-repellant coating, and there's a seam-sealed rain cover for use in heavier downpours.

The Think Tank BackLight Sprint is available in charcoal grey or woodland green colorways, with a recommended retail price of $149.75 / £139.95 / €159.99.

Mirrorless Mover V2 series

(Image credit: Think Tank)

Designed exclusively for mirrorless camera systems, the Mirrorless Mover V2 range consists of five models: the Mirrorless Mover 5 V2, 10 V2, 20 V2, 25 V2 and 30 V2. The smallest fits a small point-and-shoot, like the Fuji X100, or a small mirrorless body. The largest fits a mirrorless body plus 2 to 4 lenses, such as a Nikon Z6 II with 24-70mm f/4 and 16-24mm f/2.8.

(Image credit: Think Tank)

The new V2 edition comes in four new and exclusive two-tone colors: Cool Grey, Coast Green, Marine Blue and Campfire Orange. The volume of the front pocket has been increased and now has additional organization features. Inside, additional adjustable dividers provide a more customizable fit for specific camera gear. If required, the shoulder strap can be removed and, thanks to a belt-passthrough, the bag can be worn as a belt pack. A flip-top lid with magnetic closure provides easy gear access, and a rain cover is also included.

The Mirrorless Mover V2 series is priced from $45.75 / £49.95 / €54.99 for the Mirrorless Mover 5 V2, rising to $78.75 / £89.95 / €96.99 for the largest Mirrorless Mover 30 V2.

PressPass series

(Image credit: Think Tank)

The PressPass series has been designed in conjunction with professional photojournalists to make it as versatile and easily accessible as possible. PressPass bags can be carried as a shoulder bag, hip bag, cross-body bag or - in the case of the PressPass Sling - a sling bag. Three models make up the range: the PressPass Sling, PressPass 10 and PressPass 20. All have extra-wide camera access for super-fast gear deployment, while the bag's padded insert can be removed completely so the bag can be used for general purpose transportation.

(Image credit: Think Tank)

The PressPass 10 can hold a standard camera with a lens up to 24-70mm f/4, plus 2-3 extra lenses. The PressPass 20 holds a standard camera with an attached lens of up to 24-70mm f/2.8, along with 2-4 additional lenses. The PressPass Sling is a sling bag that can hold a standard camera with an attached lens of up to 24-70mm f/4 plus 2-4 additional lenses.

Expect to pay $129.75 / £119.95 / €134.99 for the PressPass 10, $139.75 / £129.95 / €149.99 for the PressPass 20, and $119.75 / £109.95 / €124.99 for the PressPass Sling.