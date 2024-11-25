Think Tank announces new, travel-friendly backpacks and roller bags

Think Tank, a brand long associated with no-compromise camera bags and accessories, has announced a new camera backpack and a pair of updated roller bags.

The new Darklight backpack is described as "a thoughtfully designed solution for photographers who value adaptability, organization and durability and combines tactical precision with everyday practicality". Its standout feature is a laser-cut MOLLE (Modular Lightweight Load-carrying Equipment) panel with webbing rails that are said to offer endless versatility for attaching extra accessories, tools, or Think Tank's modular pouches. An opening back-panel provides secure entry to the main compartment, while also enabling the bag to be accessed without having to put it down - useful if the ground is wet or muddy. The harness itself is constructed from air mesh for added breathability and all-weather comfort, and a detachable waist belt is also provided.

Inside, adjustable dividers can accommodate a variety of items, while a selection of easy-access pockets are on hand for a laptop, tablet, and smaller accessories. Outside, there's a side compartment that can house a water bottle or tripod. The Darklight backpack is available in two size options: the smaller 14L capacity is spacious enough for a full-frame mirrorless body with an attached 70-200mm f/2.8 lens, along with 1-3 extra lenses and an 8-inch tablet. Alternatively, the larger 20L version will hold two bodies - both with attached lenses - as well as 2-3 additional lenses, a 10-inch tablet and a 16-inch laptop. Both capacities are said to be compliant with "most" airline carry-on size limits, and are also supplied with a rain cover.

In addition to the new Darklight backpack, Think Tank has revealed the Airport Navigator V2.0 and Airport Roller Derby V2.0 roller bags. The compact Airport Navigator V2.0 has been designed for rapid on-the-go access, with easily-accessible top and front openings. Inside, there's space for two gripped camera bodies side-by-side, each with a 70-200mm f/2.8 lens attached. Being so compact, the Airport Navigator 2.0 meets most airline carry-on size requirements.

An update to the original Airport Navigator, the new V2.0 model gets a new 8-wheel roller design for smoother manoeuvrability. The lid and computer pocket now feature locking zippers, there's a Travel Sentry ID plate to help with recovery should the bag ever be lost, and the bag's lid now features a horizontal tripod mount.

There's space inside for a 16-inch laptop and a large tablet, while expandable side pockets are designed to hold water bottles. The bag also packs a shoulder strap for times when rolling isn't practical, and Think Tank has included a handle on the base to help when loading into overhead cabin storage.

The second new roller bag update is the Airport Roller Derby V2.0. It's sized to fit two camera bodies with lenses up to a 400mm f/2.8 (unattached). Like the Airport Navigator V2.0, the Airport Roller Derby's V2.0 updates include locking zippers and a Travel Sentry ID plate, plus Think Tank has even slanted the bag by 2 degrees for improved balance. In addition to its camera storage, the Airport Roller Derby V2.0 also has pockets for a 16-inch laptop and a large tablet, interior mesh pockets to stash small accessories, and an expandable side pocket for a water bottle or tripod. Smooth rolling is ensured by four dual-wheel castors that enable the bag to be rolled upright, while larger rear wheels make for smoother tilted rolling. All wheels are also user-replaceable to help extend the life of the bag.

This latest batch of Think Tank bags is set to be available in December. The Darklight Backpack 14L will be priced at $169.75, and the 20L capacity at $199.75. Expect to pay $349.75 for the Airport Navigator V2.0, and $429.75 for the Airport Roller Derby V2.0.