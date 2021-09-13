These Fujifilm rebates will SERIOUSLY tempt you

If you've been eyeing up a shiny new piece of Fujifilm kit, but you've been waiting for a decent price to come along, then you're officially in luck. The latest Fujifilm rebates have gone live, bringing a mixture of discounted prices and free products to your screens. From $300 off the Fujifilm X-T3 to a free lens care and cleaning kit worth $24.95, there are plenty of great Fujifilm deals to sink your teeth into. Check out the full list of deals at B&H Photo Video and Adorama – or discover our top picks below.
New Fujifilm rebates
Read more
Best Fujifilm camera
Best Fujifilm lenses
Best Fujifilm GF lenses