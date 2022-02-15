Popular

These camera lenses have the best weather sealing EVER

Rated at IP53, these new camera lenses from OM System have the best weather sealing in the business

Olympus OM-1
(Image credit: OM Digital Solutions)

OM Digital Solutions has announced the two most weatherproof camera lenses in the industry: the OM System M.Zuiko 12-40mm f/2.8 Pro II and OM System M.Zuiko 40-150mm f/4 Pro, both rated at IP53.

The previous industry gold star was a rating of IPX1, so the monstrous weather sealing of the OM System M.Zuiko 12-40mm f/2.8 Pro II (review) and OM System M.Zuiko 40-150mm f/4 Pro is quite remarkable. Of course, both lenses need to be paired with a camera body that also features an IP53 rating – and that comes in the form of the Olympus OM-1, which has also just been announced by the company.

• Hands on: Olympus OM-1 review

The 12-40mm f/2.8 Pro II is, except for the improved rating, identical to the original Olympus 12-40mm f/2.8 Pro trinity lens. Possessing a 35mm equivalent 24-80mm field of view, it features 14 elements in 9 groups (with 4 aspherical elements), 9 aperture blades, a 62mm filter thread, minimum focusing distance of 0.2m and an ultra compact 69.9 x 84mm body that's smaller than a soda can. 

You can check out our hands-on review here.

Image 1 of 4

Olympus OM-1

The OM System M.Zuiko 12-40mm f/2.8 Pro II (left) and OM System M.Zuiko 40-150mm f/4 Pro (right) (Image credit: OM Digital Solutions)
Image 2 of 4

OM System M.Zuiko 12-40mm f/2.8 Pro II

OM System M.Zuiko 12-40mm f/2.8 Pro II (Image credit: OM Digital Solutions)
Image 3 of 4

OM System M.Zuiko 40-150mm f/4 Pro

The OM System M.Zuiko 40-150mm f/4 Pro (left) next to the comparatively huge Olympus M.Zuiko 40-150mm f/2.8 Pro (right) (Image credit: OM Digital Solutions)
Image 4 of 4

OM System M.Zuiko 40-150mm f/4 Pro

The new lenses join the OM System M.Zuiko 20mm f/1.4 Pro as OM Digital's first post-Olympus optics (Image credit: OM Digital Solutions)

Where the standard zoom is mostly a known quantity, by virtue of its identical optical formula, the OM System M.Zuiko 40-150mm f/4 Pro is an entirely new proposition. 

Featuring "the same fundamental structure" as the Olympus M.Zuiko 40-150mm f/2.8 Pro lens, this new f/4 version shrinks the 160mm and 760g bulk of its big brother into a hilariously small 99.4mm (124mm when in use, un-retracted) and 382g frame – you can see the old and new lens side-by-side in the gallery above. That means an 80-300mm equivalent lens that you can stuff in a pocket!

It features 15 elements in 9 groups (2 of which are aspherical), an inner zoom system (once the lens has been deployed) that suppresses center-of-gravity fluctuations while zooming, a close focus distance of 0.7m across the range, and a maximum magnification of 0.41x at the long end.

Both lenses will be available at the beginning of March, with the OM System M.Zuiko 12-40mm f/2.8 Pro II carrying a price tag of $999.99 / £899.99 (approximately AU$1,402.28) and the OM System M.Zuiko 40-150mm f/4 Pro retailing for $899.99 / £799.99 (AU$1,262.05).

James Artaius
James Artaius

The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a magazine and web journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients as diverse as Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photographic and lighting tutorials, as well as industry analysis, news and rumors for publications such as Digital Camera MagazinePhotoPlus: The Canon MagazineN-Phot0: The Nikon MagazineDigital Photographer and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and demonstrations at The Photography Show. An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.

