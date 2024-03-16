These are my top 5 cameras to check out at The Photography & Video Show 2024...so far!

The Photography & Video Show has just kicked off and all of the best camera manufacturers are displaying their newest and most desired products. The halls are filled with all the latest cameras, lenses, lighting, and more, and is certainly the place to be for getting your hands on new products before purchasing.

I managed to sneak in and seek out the most popular cameras before the rush, and although there are a lot of stands to get around over the next 4 days, here are my top 5 cameras that I had to seek out first.

Sony A9 III

Perhaps one of the most popular cameras on display at the show is the Sony A9 III. Released earlier this year the new Sony flagship is pushing the capabilities of digital full-frame mirrorless, with its breakneck capture speed of 120fps coupled with its global shutter, the A9 III is among the best cameras for wildlife, sports, and action photography. You can get a hands-on feel for the camera at the Sony stand, where you can also watch live talks and demos.

Canon 360º / 180º 3D VR Concept Camera

The Canon 360º / 180º 3D VR Concept Camera is among the exciting new Canon VR range of photography equipment. Still in development, the camera will offer 8K 30P / 4K 120P 3D VR video and livestreaming. This compact and lightweight camera will be capable of shooting 360 and 180-degree stills and video, ideal for content creators on the go and capturing content for VR headsets. This is also the first time that the Canon 360º / 180º 3D VR Concept Camera, and its accompanying lenses for the Canon EOS R series, have been shown in Europe, so make sure to check them out!

Fujifilm X100VI

Giving the Sony A9 III a run for its money at being the most sought-after camera at the show the Fujifilm X100VI is a favorite among content creators, and as a Fujifilm shooter, I had to check it out. The lightweight and compact form factor of the fixed-lens camera makes it ideal for travel photography, street photography, and as an everyday carry. Fujifilm's film simulations offer an analog shooting experience with all of the great benefits of modern mirrorless cameras. Head down to the Fujifilm stand to get your hands on the X100VI and see what all the hype is about.

OM System OM-1 Mark II

The OM system OM-1 Mark II is OM system's exciting flagship camera, utilizing computational photography features, such as the renowned LiveGND, a graduated ND filter that you can apply to the camera with a swipe of your finger - this is certainly one to try for yourself in person! The OM System stand is a fantastic environment in which to get your hands on the equipment, with a peaceful nature theme and experts who are always happy to lend a hand.

Nikon Zf

Released in October 2023, the Nikon Zf has been extremely popular for its retro styling. Although looking like a vintage camera similar to the classic Nikon FM, the Zf offers exceptionally modern features and competes with the best mirrorless cameras on the market. In addition to its features, the reason it makes my list is the amazing color options. I had been aware of the different colors available from seeing them online, but seeing the cameras in person was even better. Walking by the Nikon stand I was struck by the pop of color, a great respite amongst the standard black and silver camera colors.

These are just 5 of the many wonderful photography and video cameras on show here, with many more to be discovered while walking the halls. For more information and show tickets check out the official website.