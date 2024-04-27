These amazing paint jobs make me wonder why we aren't all pimping our cameras?

By Kalum Carter
published

Taiwanese specialists Shueido Camera create cameras that look amazing - and I really want one!

Shueido Camera
(Image credit: Shueido Camera)

Our camera and lens choices are often personal and unique to us. They set us apart from others in much the same as our fashion choices. So why aren't customized cameras the norm?

I am currently reviewing a recently released kids' camera, and I wondered why we don't customize our equipment and make it more personal to us. The kid's camera is the Kidamento Model K which is bright turquoise and has a clever cartoon sloth design across the front and lens cap. It's fun and unique, my two-year-old daughter loves it and smiles whenever she looks at it. I'd love to have that feeling when I look at my own camera.

Shueido Camera
Dark edition of the iconic Olympus Pen(Image credit: Shueido Camera)
Shueido Camera
A Leica M7 with a pink and purple paint job(Image credit: Shueido Camera)


