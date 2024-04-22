"There's adult supervision where we didn't have any before" — Jarred Land explains what Nikon is doing to RED

Jarred Land, former CEO, tells Scott Balkum all about the new RED under Nikon's control in extraordinary YouTube

With an appearance from new CEO Keiji Oishi right at the start, this interview with Jarred Land – the outgoing CEO of RED following the Nikon acquisition – is fascinating; it could go either way...

The interview – by YouTuber Scott Balkum – gives a brilliant new insight into the Nikon acquisition of RED. Former CEO Jarred Land (now officially an 'advisor') shares, in his relaxed style, the whole story from his perspective. It starts from the point Nikon and RED had a patent discussion 'on pause' with the lawyers. This is presumably the case that was dismissed last year, but clearly RED were worried enough for the CEOs to start talking, and they didn't stop until Nikon owned RED. Now RED users have a lot of questions, and here are some interesting answers.

