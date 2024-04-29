DJI Mini 4K – beginner's drone gets a big boost in quality

By Adam Juniper
published

DJI's new Mini 4K is a spec bump that adds a lot of value to the entry-level drone – and about time too

DJI Mini 4K
(Image credit: DJI)

Until today, DJI’s entry-level drone have stuck with lower video resolution than many of its budget rivals. The new Mini 4K - just announced - changes all that.

The new Mini 4K will support 4K video resolution at 24, 25, and 30fps - and 2.7K at up to 60fps. Other features which represent an improvement over the Mini 2 SE that DJI has announced include digital zoom of 2x at 4K, and a video bitrate of up to 100mbps.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Adam Juniper
Adam Juniper
Managing Editor

With over 20 years of expertise as a tech journalist, Adam brings a wealth of knowledge across a vast number of product categories, including timelapse cameras, home security cameras, NVR cameras, photography books, webcams, 3D printers and 3D scanners, borescopes, radar detectors… and, above all, drones. 

Adam is our resident expert on all aspects of camera drones and drone photography, from buying guides on the best choices for aerial photographers of all ability levels to the latest rules and regulations on piloting drones. 

He is the author of a number of books including The Complete Guide to Drones, The Smart Smart Home Handbook, 101 Tips for DSLR Video and The Drone Pilot's Handbook

Related articles