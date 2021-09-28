The new 26MP Pixii camera is here – and it still has no screen or card slot

Last year Pixii made its debut in the photography world, launching a rangefinder-style camera with a Leica M mount. What set the A112 apart from other cameras, however, was its lack of an LCD screen and memory card slots, instead opting for internal storage.

Pixii has just announced the new Pixii camera with an updated 3:2 APS-C sensor, increased ISO sensitivity and a viewfinder that projects key information onto the image. The original Pixii camera only had an 11MP sensor, which seems crazy considering that it’s designed to work with Leica M lenses such as the extremely high-quality Leica Summicron-M 35mm f/2 ASPH. The new model has a 26MP sensor, which is 2.5x more than its predecessor, so image quality will really ramp up.

The improved sensor also features an extended sensitivity range capable of ISO160-12800. Its back side-illuminated design also means it's more efficient at gathering light, even with wide-angle lenses, thanks to its improved angular response. The sensor also has an ultra-low noise floor for a cleaner signal, and its extended full-well capacity can achieve up to 14 stops of dynamic range.

The refined interactive viewfinder also offers the user a better experience when shooting with the camera. The Pixii now integrates a new display that projects key information directly onto its optical viewfinder; for the first time ever, a rangefinder camera will enable you to change settings without looking away from the viewfinder, leading to what Pixii describes as “a more immersive experience.”

The rangefinder works by combining four distinct optical paths together. The wide view in the viewfinder is overlaid with frame lines, interactive settings and the rangefinder patch in the center. The camera settings are projected onto the finder at the edge of the image, so that they don’t distract from the picture itself. Setting can be changed via the menu wheel, which can be clicked to select your parameters.

Other updates include USB-C connectivity for faster charging of up to 25wH, plus it features a more accurate battery gauge. The internal memory of the camera has also been upgraded, so now you can opt between 32GB and 128GB – which is around 2657 photos (at 35MB) if you choose the 128GB model.

It also has many features not currently available on rangefinder-style cameras, including selectable frame lines for 28, 35, 40 and 50mm focal lengths, .67x magnification, an ultra-fast, silent electronic shutter with speeds up to 1/32000, and direct transfer to a USB stick while on the go.

According to DPReview, the original Pixii camera was the most popular camera of 2020 according to its Instagram. These updates promise better image quality and an improved user experience, so anyone who loved the original is bound to love this one even more.

You can pre-order the Pixii camera from the official website from 30 September for $2,999 (approximately £2,200 / $AU4,135).

