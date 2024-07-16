The full-frame mirrorless bargain is back: Sony A7 II + lens bundle is just £769

The Sony A7 II is a great mirrorless camera from a great family of mirrorless cameras. This full-frame model is the second generation A7 - and this is a particularly good deal as it gets Sony's built-in image stabilization, as well as the large sensor - at an incredible price.
Sony A7 II + 28-70mm | was £1,008.79 | now £769
Save £239.79 at Amazon With a 24MP full-frame sensor, 5 frames per second burst mode, and Full HD video, this is a perfect camera for anyone looking for a great camera to put your phone back in your pocket.
The Mark II is a significant upgrade from the original Sony A7, but the A7 II represents a complete overhaul, featuring Sony’s 5-axis in-body stabilization, improved autofocus, and enhanced video capabilities.
The A7 II is equipped with a full-frame 24.3-megapixel sensor, hybrid contrast/phase-detection autofocus, better ergonomics, and an ISO range of 50-25,600. While it doesn't support 4K video, it can shoot full HD at up to 60/50fps. Additional features include built-in Wi-Fi and a tilting rear screen.
Despite being an older model, succeeded by the Sony A7 III and Sony A7 IV, it remains a great bargain for those seeking an affordable entry into full-frame mirrorless photography or a reliable second backup body.
