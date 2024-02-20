The Fujifilm X100VI updates the iconic premium compact

How do you follow up a camera that has one of the most passionate and dedicated followings of recent times? Well, Fujifilm thinks it has the answer with the announcement of the Fujifilm X100VI.

Revealed today at Fujifilm’s X-Summit event in Toyko, the X1000VI is a replacement for the X100V – the camera that set alight Instagram and TikTok to the point where it broke Fujifilm’s supply chain with six-month-plus waiting lists.

And you don’t mess too much with that kind of winning formula, with Fujifilm staying the course on design – but making some big improvements inside.

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

If you put the new X100VI and 2019’s X100V side-by-side, and you probably won’t be able to tell they are different cameras, with only the small etching on top giving away their numerical designation. Yes, Fujifilm has ditched the previous naming convention in favor of generational numbers – you say the new model “X-100-six”.

And why change what is now an iconic design? Those familiar with the previous models should have no issue jumping ship to the VI and feeling immediately at home. I for one, am certainly not upset that Fujifilm stuck with the same body as it really is a stunning camera.

However, this does also mean that the X100VI’s lens isn’t seeing any new innovations – the X100VI keeps the same 23mm (35mm full-frame equivalent) lens from the previous model, although the lens keeps its compatibility with the existing wide conversion lens (WCL-X100 II) and tele conversion lens (TCL-X100 II). The built-in 4-stop ND filter is also still present in the lens for creative long exposures.

Like the X100V – you will still need to make a separate purchase of a filter adapter ring for screw-in filters or to complete the weather sealing of the lens, but this is an additional $49 for the AR-X100 ring alone or around $99 for the ring and protection filter, (although you can find cheaper third-party options).

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

So what has Fujifilm improved on the X100VI? Well, the biggest advancement comes with a new sensor. The X100VI is getting the 40MP X-Trans 5 APS-C CMOS sensor also used to great acclaim in the Fujifilm X-T5 and Fujifilm X-H2 – which set a new bar for APS-C resolution. The sensor is also supported by 6.0-stop in-body image stabilization – an impressive feat without making the camera any bigger.

This will be paired with the latest Fujifilm X-Processor 5, powering all the most recent autofocus tracking and subject recognition algorithms including faces, eyes, birds, animals, and vehicles.

Those hoping for battery life improvements might be a little disappointed. The X100VI will use the same battery (NP-W126S) as the X100V, and while there are some power savings to be had from the improved processor these are mostly eaten up by the camera’s IBIS for a relatively similar 425-shot battery life, versus 421 in the X100V.

The X100VI is the first X-Series camera to get the latest Reala Ace film simulation that debuted in last year’s Fujifilm GFX 100 II, and this takes the total number of film simulations available on the X100VI up to 20. Reala Ace is a balanced simulation that offers similar tonality to the standard Provia but with slightly less saturation. The X100V also has an improved custom menu over the X100V which makes switching custom film recipes a little smoother.

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

Video is also getting a big boost with the X100VI stepping up its video resolution to 6K30p, although this will be at a 1.23x crop – this makes the lens around 28mm, or the equivalent of 42mm on a full-frame camera. If you want to avoid the crop then 4K footage can be shot up to 60p with no crop, and 1080p footage can reach 240fps. Video can also be shot using F-Log and F-Log2 in 4:2:2 10-bit for keen color graders.

Price & Availability

The price is a little steeper than the previous model, costing $1,599 / £1,599 / AU$2,899, and there is barely any time to wait to get your hands on the camera, with the X100VI available in stores from February 28, and available in both silver and black.

But if you are waiting on a back-ordered X100V, then you might be out of luck as the X100V has ceased production – although don't give up hope just yet, Fujifilm’s UK store plans to offer any customers on its waiting list priority for the X100VI – although this might vary depending on country/store, so check with your local retailer.

Fujifilm X100VI Limited Edition

For die-hard Fujifilm X100 fans, there will also be a limited edition of the X100VI released at the end of March – and they mean limited edition. There will only be 1934 copies of the camera made to celebrate Fuji’s founding 90 years ago. These limited edition cameras will come with an exclusive strap and shutter button, and will be engraved with Fujifilm’s original 1934 logo on the top plate and lens cap, as well as having the limited edition number engraved on the body.

These limited edition cameras will cost $1,934 / £1,934 and will be available exclusively in Fujifilm stores and affiliates on a first-come-first-served basis – check out the Fujifilm website in your country to find out where to buy yours. These limited edition cameras will be randomly spread around the world, so anyone hoping for a particular number will be out of luck.