The explosive winner of the Black and White Photo Awards isn't what you think

The winning images in this year's edition of the monochrome contest are delightfully dramatic

A young man wearing a mask and hood, holding firecrackers in full explosion, encapsulating the cultural tradition of &quot;frying lions&quot; to ward off evil spirits and pray for peace and prosperity.
(Image credit: Haikun Liang)

In a world where political discourse seems to be eroding, and wars are breaking out left, right, and centre, you'd expect a dramatic image of chaos and conflict to stand a good chance of winning a major photo competition.

So when I first glimpsed Destroy together by Haikun Liang, the Absolute Winner of the Black and White Photo Awards 2024, I assumed this was another grim document of the discord and mayhem breaking out around the globe right now. On closer inspection, though, it turned out I couldn't have been more wrong. 

