The $40,000 Epson International Pano Awards 2022 is now open for entry

The Epson International Pano Awards 2022 is now open for entries. For the last 13 years, Epson Australia has continued to help grow the competition and in 2021, it received more than 5,000 submissions from 1,245 photographers living in 97 countries.

Despite living part of the year in lockdown, entires surpassed expectations so this year's competition promises to be even better.

Photographers are in with a chance of winning a share of a $40,000 (£32,000 / AU$56,000) prize pool which includes $14,000 (£11,000 / AU$20,000) in cash, an Epson SureColor P7070, an Epson SureColor P5070 and an Epson EB-1795F ultra-slim projector plus lots more.

Epson is renowned for making some of the best photo printers money can buy, so for anyone who regularly prints their work the prizes up for grabs are definitely worth getting excited over.

Morning Burn - 2021 Open Photographer of the Year (Image credit: Joshua Hermann - The Epson International Pano Awards)

"The Pano Awards truly stands alone in terms of their reach and support within the industry," said Bruce Bealby, Epson Australia's general marketing and sales manager. "This is the thirteenth year Epson has been proud to support these amazon awards and the wonderfully talented photographers who embrace them."

The competition is broken down into an Open award, which anyone can enter, and an Amateur award, which is strictly for non-professionals. Within each award, there are two categories: Nature / Landscapes and Built Environment / Architecture. There is also a separate award that is open to anyone for VR and 360° entries.

This year's judges include some of the world's top photographers and industry experts such as Erin Babnik, Dudley Edmondson, Bill Bailey, Chris Collacott, Tim Shields and many more.

Entry fees start at $20 (£16 / AU$28) but if you enter 5 images or more, you will receive an 20% discount thanks to an early bird offer. To find instructions on how to enter or to see galleries from previous years head to the Pano Awards website. Entries close at midnight on 27 June and winners are usually announced the following October.

(Image credit: Juan López Ruiz - The Epson International Pano Awards)

(Image credit: Ales Krivec - The Epson International Pano Awards)

(Image credit: Daniel Trippolt - The Epson International Pano Awards)

(Image credit: Wayne Sorensen - The Epson International Pano Awards)

(Image credit: Florian Kriechbaumer - The Epson International Pano Awards)

(Image credit: Rohan Reilly - The Epson International Pano Awards)

