The coolest camera feature I've ever seen is coming to Pentax DSLRs… but you have to pay $80 for it

By
published

This in-camera feature makes ND grad filters extinct – but you need to pay $80 to install it. Should this be a firmware update?

Pentax Grad ND Simulator before and after comparison of a colorful lake view
(Image credit: Ricoh Imaging)

Ricoh has just introduced Grad ND Simulator – a function that I called "the coolest camera feature I've ever seen" when OM System debuted it earlier this year – to its flagship Pentax cameras.

There's just one thing: it's being introduced as a "premium feature", which means you have to pay $79.95 to unlock it on the Pentax K-1 Mark II or K-3 Mark III (including the K-3 Mark III Monochrome).

Image 1 of 4
A mono cityscape, shot with the Pentax Grad ND Simulator turned off
(Image credit: Ricoh Imaging)

James Artaius
James Artaius
Editor

The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photo and lighting tutorials, as well as industry news, rumors and analysis for publications like Digital Camera MagazinePhotoPlus: The Canon MagazineN-Photo: The Nikon MagazineDigital Photographer and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and talks at The Photography Show. He also serves as a judge for the Red Bull Illume Photo Contest. An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.

