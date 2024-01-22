The best gear of the year revealed! Digital Photographer Magazine Issue 275 is out now

The new issue of Digital Photographer is out now!

Digital Photographer Gear of the Year 2023

Check out our GOTY 2023 feature to discover if your dream kit made our expert's list (Image credit: Future)

It’s that time of the year once again! We’ve rounded up the very best cameras, lenses, accessories and software in our annual Gear of the Year Awards, taking a look back on the favourite products to pass through our doors in 2024. James Artaius, who put this together for us, is an expert on all things camera tech, as Editor for our sister website Digital Camera World, and he walks us through his predictions for what we can expect from the photo industry over the next 12 months. Is your next dream kit on his list?

Hottest trends for 2024

From p36 of the magazine, discover which skills you'll need to know to succeed in your 2024 photography Image @Mik Dogherty (Image credit: Future)

After reading that, turn to our special feature on the top techniques you absolutely need to learn for maximum success in 2024. If the Gear of the Year looks to the past, this feature is set firmly with the future in mind. With help from the winners of the Photographer of the Year competition, we explore which skills and techniques are hot right now and how you can use them to stand out from the crowd in the year ahead. You don't want to miss your chance to get the inside scoop on the styles that can help you go pro in 2024.

Shoot stunning starscapes

Beat light pollution to capture amazing shots of the night sky without travelling far from home (Image credit: Future)

The darkest days of the year are behind us, but there’s still plenty of time to find great images in the night sky. In our Creative Project pages this month, astrophotographer Josh Dury imparts his essential advice on finding great Astro subjects and overcoming a problem most of us will encounter sooner or later – light pollution. If you want to get started in night photography this year, Josh’s feature is the place the begin your journey.

Furry frames

Join Matt Elliott on a pet photoshoot in the park to discover how to capture characterful portraits of your furry companions (Image credit: Future)

Many families will have seen furry, four-legged additions over the festive period, so now is the perfect time to catch up with pet photographer, Matt Elliot. He joined us for our Shoot Like a Pro feature in this issue to tell Kim Bunermann all of his secrets for characterful animal portraits on a budget. Maybe it’s time to cash in on the surge in interest in pet portraits right now and kick-start a lucrative side hustle. You’ll need to read this first!

Alan Schaller: monochrome magic

While you’re here, don’t miss our interview with internationally recognised black and white photographer, Alan Schaller. He'll be explaining his journey in photography and what it's like to use a Leica! (Image credit: Future)

Don't miss out on all of this essential professional-level advice.

