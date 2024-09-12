Teradek lives in the future with release of RT FIZ wireless lens control systems

If you're a budding filmmaker that also loves tech then you are going to love the latest announcement from Treadek. Teradek has introduced new RT FIZ wireless lens control kits, featuring the enhanced CTRL.5 wireless lens controller for precise focus, iris, and zoom control.

These kits come equipped with the upgraded MOTR.S max lens motor, offering smoother and more responsive lens control. The key difference between the two kits lies in the choice of Bluetooth receiver units, providing options for various production needs.

Teradek MDR.S Compact 3-Channel Lens Control Receiver (Image credit: Teradek)

One kit includes the MDR.X 3-Channel lens control receiver, which features two auxiliary control ports for hardwired control and Bluetooth connectivity for wireless operation. With three motor ports and a camera output for Red DSMC2 control, this receiver is designed for advanced setups. Its integrated OLED display allows for easy configuration, making it user-friendly for filmmakers who need quick access to device settings.

Teradek MDR.X 3-Channel Lens Control Receiver RT (Image credit: Teradek)

The other kit offers a more compact option with the MDR.S Compact 3-Channel lens control receiver. While smaller in form factor, it still packs essential features, including four input ports – one each for camera control, motor connection, USB-C, and power. Like the MDR.X, it has an OLED display and onboard button controls, providing a streamlined solution for more minimalist setups.

Teradeck CTRL.5 3-Axis Wireless Lens Controller (Image credit: Teradeck)

At the heart of both kits is the new CTRL.5 3-Axis wireless lens controller, featuring a 5” touchscreen display and customizable controls. Powered by CTRL.OS, the controller offers an expandable optics library that compiles real-time data from connected devices and syncs with a cloud library.

It also provides control for major camera brands like Red, Arri, and Sony, making these kits a versatile tool for filmmakers. While these units might seem from the future and could appeal to the more tech-savvy filmmaker they will certainly help you when on bigger sets when you need all information to hand at a moment's notice - and in one control unit, which is key for efficiency.

However, to live in this futuristic mindset you will have to invest a few pennies as each set, depending on which receiver you choose will cost you either $9,999 for the MDR.X receiverkit, or the slightly less – $9,599 – for the MDR.S receiver.

You can also buy the main RT FIZ separately for a whopping $4,499.

