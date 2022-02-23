Supercar showdown! Extraordinary new photo book by Piotr Degler

Internationally recognized automotive photographer Piotr Degler has just launched Made in Italy – a coffee table photo book dedicated to remarkable Italian concept cars and iconic limited edition models. This is the culmination of more than a decade of work, and Degler promises that this is not just “another car book”.

Many of the photos in the book have been shot exclusively for Made in Italy and have never been seen before. To ensure that the book is a “visual experience” and not just a nice book to flick through, Degler includes a mix of classic, modern, concept and production card shot both on location and in the studio, as well as words from car designers, racing drivers and automotive enthusiasts.

The first chapter of the book, titled 'The Maestros', is dedicated to 11 Italian automotive legends who have helped shaped the Italian car industry through new concepts and experimental prototypes.

Some of the people Degler includes are Marcello Gandini, who helped design the Lamborghini Miura, Paolo Martin, who styled the Ferrari Dino Berlinetta Competizione and the Fiat 130 Coupe, and Giorgetto Giugiaro, who is widely known as one of the most influential modern automotive designers of all time.

For Degler, the goal of Made in Italy wasn’t to replicate photos of cars you can easily find on the internet but to showcase the most significant and important models through high-quality, exclusive photography that has never been seen before.

This mammoth project has cost more than $127,000 / £93,000 / AU$175,000 and has taken over ten years to shoot and put together, as Degler wanted to self-edit the book so that it was more personal. "I wanted to create something each car, photography or design enthusiast could proudly display in his living room, sharing it with friends and enjoying it from time to time," he said. "Being a perfectionist I prefer to self-publish so I have total control of the project."

Free of restrictions from publishing houses, Degler has been able to use the best materials, include as many photos and pages as he desired, and produce the best possible product without strictly profits in mind. "This book represents my biggest and more important project," he explains, so it’s no wonder that after 10 years in the making he needs it to be perfect.

Made in Italy features over 100 high-quality images, spread across 264 pages, printed with an 8-color Heidelberg press. It’s produced exclusively using cellulose fibers from sustainably managed forests, from suppliers that guarantee 100% FSC wood to ensure that it’s as planet-friendly as can be.

Copies will be available from mid-march but can be pre-ordered now through Degler’s official website for a launch price of $108 / £79 / AU$149. There are only 100 signed editions available at this price, after which the full RRP will be $153 / £113 / AU$211.

