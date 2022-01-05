Stunning travel photos to inspire your 2022 travel plans

With travel becoming a potential possibility once again, many of us are likely considering which locations to visit as part of our anticipated 2022 travel plans, pandemic permitting, of course.

To aid with inspiration (or wishful thinking), CEWE have released a collection of dazzling travel photography captured by photographers across the globe and submitted as part of this year's CEWE Photo Award competition.

Images were submitted to the travel and culture category of the competition, as well as nine other available to enter categories ranging from aerial shots to animals. The competition, now in its fourth edition, asked entrants to submit photos that celebrate the competition theme of 'Our World is Beautiful'.

Sharing some of the best photos from 2021's travel and culture category, here are 15 images provided by CEWE to inspire your travel adventures.

Coconut forest, Vietnam (Image credit: Sinh Nguyen Duy / The CEWE Photo Award)

Petra, Jordan (Image credit: Vincenzo Avallone / The CEWE Photo Award)

New York, USA (Image credit: Markus Nocker / The CEWE Photo Award)

Rowing at sunset, China (Image credit: Lorenzo Perotti / The CEWE Photo Award)

Windmill (Image credit: Steve Allen / The CEWE Photo Award)

Gondola, Venice (Image credit: David Chofardet / The CEWE Photo Award)

Camping (Image credit: Stephane Kleeb / The CEWE Photo Award)

Laos ritual (Image credit: Mutin Antoine / The CEWE Photo Award)

Boy on platform, Germany (Image credit: Sabrina Hugendick / The CEWE Photo Award)

A Hindu festival, Bangladesh (Image credit: Muhammad Amdad Hossai / The CEWE Photo Award)

Street Food (Image credit: Markus Nocker / The CEWE Photo Award)

Children Playing, Indonesia (Image credit: Jozef Macak / The CEWE Photo Award)

Train journey, Sri Lanka (Image credit: Jonathan Sterz / The CEWE Photo Award)

Floating market, Indonesia (Image credit: Abdul Gapur Dayak / The CEWE Photo Award)

“The travel and culture category always provides some of the most beautiful and standout images as they offer a really unique perspective of the wonders people see all across the world," said Clare Moreton, photo expert at CEWE UK. "If you’re looking ahead to your next traveling adventure, these photos are sure to provide you with an array of inspiration".

One of the largest free to enter photo contests in the world, the CEWE Photo Award aims to connect photo enthusiasts around the globe and showcase and celebrate the Earth's beauty. CEWE also generously donated €0.10 for every singular entry received into the photo competition to SOS Children’s Villages, an independent global charity working to improve the lives of disadvantaged children across the world.

The full gallery of the best CEWE travel and culture category 2021 images can be found on its website, along with general information about the CEWE Photo Award.

The contest will return in May 2022 for its fifth edition.

