South Africa tourism board creates pinhole camera from local materials so you can see the country through the eyes of its people

Advertising agency Oglivy has teamed up with the South African Tourism board to create a specially developed camera made entirely from materials from the country and decorated with traditional art.

The ‘Live South Africa’ campaign is aimed at attracting tourists from the Netherlands, Belgium, and Sweden to South Africa, and features beautiful images and videos of locals sharing their unique stories.

The images were captured by a local photographer's using the ‘South Africam’ – a specially developed pinhole camera made entirely from local materials including a case made from Cape Beech wood, a lens from scrap metal, and a strap from cork leather. It has been decorated by visual artist Samurai Farai, who opted for traditional South African colors and designs.

The images are set to be showcased in Amsterdam’s Restaurant 'Braai' in December. The photos and videos aim to inspire international visitors by authentically portraying South Africa through local eyes, promoting a deeper cultural connection.

Pinhole cameras work like a camera obscura, without a lens but with a tiny aperture that lets the light in. It gets focused, and then is projected out the other side as an image. The size of the image is dictated by the distance between the object and the pinhole.

The ‘South Africam’ was given to three local photographers– Andile Phewa, Andile Buka, and Tsele Nthane —to create a portrait series showcasing local people, their lives, and businesses through a uniquely African perspective. They captured a diverse range of perspectives and personalities, from the culinary community of Bo-Kaap, coastal hiking on the Chokka Trail, the vibrant culture and history of Soweto, wild Madikwe, and the scenic beauty of and majestic sights of the Panorama route.

The idea was to attract tourists by letting them into the essence of real South Africa, before they traveled there.

Tolga Büyükdoganay, chief creative officer of Ogilvy said in an interview with Little Black Book, "We're thrilled to partner with South African Tourism again, showcasing the country's soul through the eyes of its people. This time, we literally built a camera from South African materials, capturing the nation's authentic beauty with a unique artistic tool."

In an interview with Little Black Book Online, CCO of Ogilvy Amsterdam said that they had been thinking of ways to showcase the beauty of South Africa.

“That’s when the idea struck us: why not create a camera that’s uniquely made in South Africa? Most cameras are typically made in places like Germany, Japan, China, or Korea. We thought, instead of using equipment made elsewhere, what if we could use materials from South Africa itself to build the camera?

“So, we envisioned making a camera using South African resources – wood from Cape Beech trees for the structure, scrap metal for the lens, and a cork leather for the strap. This camera would not only capture images but also embody the land.

“We decided on a pinhole camera, the 'camera obscura,' a traditional model that’s simple but capable of creating remarkable photography. Our plan was to use this camera to capture portraits of locals, allowing them to tell the story of South Africa through their own eyes.”

The photographers were chosen for their ability to use a pinhole camera, as well as their unique perspectives on South Africa.

Creative director Lorene Faivre said: “Our vision for the future is to continue this photographic journey by involving more local photographers. This way, we can ensure that a multitude of perspectives are represented, further enriching the series.”