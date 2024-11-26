South Africa tourism board creates pinhole camera from local materials so you can see the country through the eyes of its people

Netherlands based advertising agency Ogilvy has worked with South African photographers to create the camera and showcase the country

(Image credit: Ogilvy)

Advertising agency Oglivy has teamed up with the South African Tourism board to create a specially developed camera made entirely from materials from the country and decorated with traditional art.

The ‘Live South Africa’ campaign is aimed at attracting tourists from the Netherlands, Belgium, and Sweden to South Africa, and features beautiful images and videos of locals sharing their unique stories.

After graduating from Cardiff University with an Master's Degree in Journalism, Media and Communications Leonie developed a love of photography after taking a year out to travel around the world. 

While visiting countries such as Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh and Ukraine with her trusty Nikon, Leonie learned how to capture the beauty of these inspiring places, and her photography has accompanied her various freelance travel features. 

As well as travel photography Leonie also has a passion for wildlife photography both in the UK and abroad. 

