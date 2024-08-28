Meta abandons headset. Is mixed reality in jeopardy, or can't Mark Zuckerberg take the virtual heat?

Meta has apparently ditched a potential Apple Vision Pro competitor, but does this mean anything in the metaverse?

According to a report by Mobile World Live, Meta (the company created to house Facebook) has abandoned work on a premium mixed-reality headset project internally called 'La Jolla', similar in quality to the Apple Vision Pro. 

The report cites two unnamed employees, saying that – in a meeting which included Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and CTO Andrew Bosworth – the decision was taken to pull the plug on the product in development. Other products, including the already available and more accessibly priced Meta Quest 3, are not affected.

