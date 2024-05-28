Sony has launched a new series teaching cinema techniques to aspiring filmmakers

By
published

Sony takes us behind the scenes with 'The Creator' DP Oren Soffer, as he explains the technicalities of creating the movie

Sony Cine Recreations
(Image credit: Sony)

Sony Cine is the cinema and filmmaking branch of the Sony brand, and it has always been forthcoming in sharing free tips and tricks and supporting emerging talents.

It has just launched a new tutorial series on YouTube called Recreations, sharing how certain films were made. In the first episode, director of photography Oren Soffer takes us behind the scenes of the blockbuster movie The Creator

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Kalum Carter
Kalum Carter
Staff Writer

Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books! 

Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.   

 

Related articles