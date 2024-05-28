Sony has launched a new series teaching cinema techniques to aspiring filmmakers

Sony Cine is the cinema and filmmaking branch of the Sony brand, and it has always been forthcoming in sharing free tips and tricks and supporting emerging talents.

It has just launched a new tutorial series on YouTube called Recreations, sharing how certain films were made. In the first episode, director of photography Oren Soffer takes us behind the scenes of the blockbuster movie The Creator.

In addition to being in the news for its great reviews, the movie also grabbed headlines as it was filmed on a micro-budget with one of the most unsuspecting cameras: the full-frame Sony FX3, a small cine camera with a $4,000 price point – microscopic compared to the cost of a Sony Venice 2 or new Sony Burano.

Despite the small price, however, the Sony FX3 is a powerful video camera and this was proven during the creation of the movie, which will no doubt help its sales on the back of this evidence. Not only was the FX3 chosen for its small price, but its small form factor. The makers of the movie needed a small, nimble camera that could be used on the fly and provide a documentary-style feel to the piece.

The Recreations episode takes you behind the scenes with Soffer where he looks at the camera settings, setups and lighting techniques used to create the movie. The episode is only five minutes long, but the level of insight given by a Hollywood cinematographer is significant. Take a look below:

ABOVE: Watch Soffer in the first episode of Recreations

Soffer explains his camera settings, discussing his use of color capture by using an Atomos Ninja monitor to get the most color depth out of the FX3, switching from 10-bit to 12-bit ProRes Raw. He goes on to state that he was shooting at ISO 12800, with a variable ND filter, and a 75mm anamorphic lens.

The high ISO level came as a bit of a shock to me, but the loss in quality is barely noticeable – and the visible noise lent itself well to the vibe of the movie.

He then goes on to explain how he lights a scene, using an interior set as an example. He mentions again the level of ISO and how it was intentionally at that higher point so that they could get away with smaller wattage lights, saving further on the limited budget – genius!

I won't say too much more on the specifics of the video, as I think it is well worth a watch for those looking for tips on how to get started in video content. I am personally starting my filmmaking journey and the Sony FX3 has long been at the top of my list – now The Creator has all but guaranteed its purchase.

For more information on the Recreation series and to be made aware when more become available, head over to the Sony Cine YouTube channel.

