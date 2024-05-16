Sigma's new flagship lens sets new standards for standard zooms

Sigma has just unveiled its latest flagship lens, the Sigma 24-70mm f/2.8 DG DN Art II for E and L Mount. And while my first instinct was to say that it's bigger and better than its predecessor, it's actually smaller and better. A lot smaller – and potentially a lot better, too.

It's the second generation of the 5-star Sigma 24-70mm f/2.8 DG DN Art lens, which was arguably the best standard trinity lens you can buy. Not just in terms of performance but also price, when compared to expensive first-party options.

The Sigma 24-70mm f/2.8 DG DN Art II sets out its stall by being an incredible 7% smaller and 10% lighter than its predecessor, weighing only 745g and measuring just 87.8 x 120.2mm (compared to the 835g and 88 x 125g of its older brother).

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Sigma) The Sigma 24-70mm f/2.8 DG DN Art II is available for E and L Mounts, but conspicuously absent are RF and Z options (Image credit: Sigma) (Image credit: Sigma)

It doesn't quite match the Sony FE 24-70mm f/2.8 GM II's featherweight 695g (though it's about the same size), but then again the Sony doesn't come anywhere near matching the Sigma for price.

Other improvements include the incorporation of Sigma's HLA (High-response Linear Actuator) motor for the autofocus actuator, which triples the maximum drive speed of the original lens. While this doesn't triple the AF speed, it nonetheless improves performance across the zoom range.

Optical performance has been enhanced, too, with the lens able to meet the resolving needs of the new generation of high-resolution cameras. Focus breathing is well controlled, too, to suit video shooters. You can get a taste of the video performance in this video:

While the optical formula initially looks the same as the old lens, with 19 elements in 5 groups, it looks like the number of aspherical elements has gone up from 3 to 5 – complementing the carryover 6 fluorite low dispersion and 2 special low dispersion elements. You can see more information in the video below.

Elsewhere the aperture ring is now de-clickable, and a second customizable AFL button has been added to the top of the lens to accommodate portrait shooting. Existing owners will be pleased to know that, despite all the physical changes, the filter size has stayed the same – and the lens, of course, remains weather-sealed.

The Sigma 24-70mm f/2.8 DG DN Art II will be available from the end of May, priced $1,199 / £1,179 (Australian pricing to be confirmed).

