Sigma launches new extra-wide I-Series lens – the Sigma 20mm f/2 DG DN

Sigma has just announced a brand new 20mm F/2 DG DN lens for full-frame L-mount and E-mount cameras. This ultra-compact, wide-aperture prime lens is the fourth lens to join the I Series lineup – a range of lenses specifically designed to suit smaller and lighter modern mirrorless cameras.

The Sigma 20mm f/2 DG DN is incredibly portable, weighing just 370g and measuring just 72.4mm in length. Not only is perfect for carrying on you at all times, but it’s also going to cost considerably less than the Sony 20mm F/1.8 G lens. At just $699 / £649.99, you can save yourself almost £300 on the Sony RRP and you’re only losing 1/3 of an f-stop.

• Read more: Best lenses for landscapes

Like the other I-Series lenses, the Sigma 20mm f/2 benefits from a sleep all-metal build which includes the signature I-Series magnetic lens cap, a smooth, manual aperture ring, a focus ring and a very high-quality finish. Sigma promises the 20mm f/2 DG DN will deliver the highest level of optical performance, even when shooting wide open, due to the latest optical design technology used on the lens. It’s constructed of 13 elements in 11 groups including three high-precision glass-molded aspherical lens elements, one SLD element and one FLD element. This helps to reduce optical aberrations resulting in clear sharp images from corner to corner.

(Image credit: Sigma)

To ensure there is minimal flare and ghosting, even when shooting directly into bright lights, Sigma has used a Super Multi-Layer Coating and a Nano Porous Coating on the lens elements which also make is easier to photograph backlit subjects.

The Sigma 20mm has a dust and splash resistance mount, it’s compatible with high-speed autofocus settings and it can be used in either AF/MF or DMF (direct manual focus) which means focus can be manually changed after it has been set using the camera’s AF system.

This lens is particularly well suited to astrophotography, landscape photography or even event photography where you are in need of a wide-angle, high-performance lens that won’t weigh you down. Unlike the existing 20mm f/1.4 Art lens, the 20mm f/2 benefits from 62mm filter thread which is perfect for attaching filters when out in the field.

The lens will be available from 25 February from all respectable camera retailers for a starting price of $699 / £649 (roughly AU$1,227). The Sigma 20mm joins the Sigma 24mm f/2, 35mm f/2 and the 65mm f/2 to complete a set of high-quality, affordable, lightweight lenses.

Read more:

Best Sony lenses

Best L-mount lenses

Best wide-angle lenses