Shure claims its new MoveMic is the "world's smallest" wireless lavalier microphone

Shure might be a company better known for its vocal and podcasting microphones, but it is putting all that audio experience into a new product aimed at the creative market – the MoveMic Microphone System.

The MoveMics are clip-on wireless microphones that are ideal for mobile content creators and video makers for connecting to Shure's MOTIV and MOTIV Video apps on iOS and Android. Or if you want to link the microphones up to a camera, then you can get the MoveMic Receiver Kit which can be linked to cameras, computers, and recording software.

The MoveMics come in either the MoveMic One or MoveMic Two. The MoveMic One is for single video creators who just need a simple solution for directly recording better audio from one source. The MoveMic Two has two microphones that can be connected to the same receiver, which is great for interviews or videos with more than one subject.

Shure claims the MoveMic is "the smallest, best-sounding, dual-channel direct-to-phone wireless lavalier solution available" and with Shure's proprietary wireless software, the microphones are pegged for "broadcast-quality audio".

With each microphone weighing only 8.2g and measuring 46mm x 22mm, these are some pretty tiny tie-clip microphones that look easy to conceal behind jacket lapels or folds of clothes. The MoveMics also have an IPX4 rating to withstand shooting in the great outdoors in poor weather.

But despite their demure size, the MoveMics actually have up to eight hours of claimed battery life in each microphone. There should also be two additional eight-hour charges from placing the microphones back in the charging case. And the case can be charged via normal USB-C charging.

With simple pairing, the MoveMics (both One and Two) should re-connect to the last paired device automatically when removed from the charging case and powered up. The MoveMics can be paired on mobile with the free MOTIV Audio and Video apps from Shure or the MoveMic Receiver. The MOTIV apps not only provide recording functions, but creators can configure audio settings like gain, limiter, compression, noise reduction, and EQ.

Additionally, recording and livestreaming directly to Facebook is possible from within the MOTIV Video mobile app, and Shure plans to support YouTube livestream integration in the first half of this year.

Pricing and availability

The MoveMics are available to buy now, with the MoveMic One containing one mic costing $249, and the MoveMic Two with dual microphones costing $349. If you want to connect to a camera or computer rather than a phone, the standalone MoveMic Receiver is $199 or can be bought in the MoveMic Two Receiver Kit for $499.

