See Berlin through the eyes of one of its most iconic photographers – Helmut Newton

Taschen showcases Helmut Newton's striking & provocative work created in his home city of Berlin

Berlin, Berlin by Helmut Newton
Wurstmaxe and Consumer, Berlin, 1991. Photographer: Helmut Newton (Image credit: © 2024 Helmut Newton Foundation, Berlin)

Few photographers have captured the spirit of Berlin in the 20th century as vividly as Helmut Newton. The new book Berlin, Berlin, published by Taschen, is a celebration of Newton’s lifelong connection to the city that shaped him. It’s not just a collection of photographs, it’s a love letter to Berlin’s energy, people, and ever-changing story – captured in a way only Newton could.

Born in Berlin in 1920, Newton started his photography career as a teenager under the tutelage of legendary photographer Yva. Her influence drew him into the exciting worlds of fashion, portraiture, and nudes. But Newton’s time in his hometown was cut short in 1938 when he fled the Nazi regime at just 18 years old. Though he left, Berlin stayed with him, shaping his artistic vision for decades.

