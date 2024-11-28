See Berlin through the eyes of one of its most iconic photographers – Helmut Newton

Few photographers have captured the spirit of Berlin in the 20th century as vividly as Helmut Newton. The new book Berlin, Berlin, published by Taschen, is a celebration of Newton’s lifelong connection to the city that shaped him. It’s not just a collection of photographs, it’s a love letter to Berlin’s energy, people, and ever-changing story – captured in a way only Newton could.

Born in Berlin in 1920, Newton started his photography career as a teenager under the tutelage of legendary photographer Yva. Her influence drew him into the exciting worlds of fashion, portraiture, and nudes. But Newton’s time in his hometown was cut short in 1938 when he fled the Nazi regime at just 18 years old. Though he left, Berlin stayed with him, shaping his artistic vision for decades.

At the cabaret bar Lützower Lampe, Berlin, 1977. Photographer: Helmut Newton (Image credit: © 2024 Helmut Newton Foundation, Berlin)

Self-portrait at Yva’s studio, Berlin, 1936. Photographer: Helmut Newton (Image credit: © 2024 Helmut Newton Foundation, Berlin)

Berlin, Berlin showcases a wide range of Newton’s work, from his earliest photographs to his iconic later pieces. The book features tearsheets from the many publications he worked with, including Vogue, Constanze, and ZEITmagazin, giving readers a glimpse into his mastery of fashion, nudes, and portraiture.

It also highlights Newton’s mid-1990s exploration of Berlin’s evolving urban landscape, retracing the steps of his youth and revisiting locations like the Funkturm radio tower and the Glienicke Bridge – landmarks that played a role in his early photography.

Glienicke Bridge, Bridge of spies, Berlin, 1996. Photographer: Helmut Newton (Image credit: © 2024 Helmut Newton Foundation, Berlin)

The images in this book capture Berlin in all its moods – the edgy nightlife of avant-garde clubs, the quiet intimacy of old boarding houses, and the glamor of the Berlin film scene – each captured in strikingly gritty black and white, echoing Berlin's urban landscape.

Newton’s portraits of cultural icons like David Bowie, John Malkovich, Hanna Schygulla, and Wim Wenders at the Berlin Wall add a touch of star power. Alongside these famous works, the book also includes lesser-known photographs, offering a fresh perspective on both the city and Newton’s artistry.

David Bowie, Hotel Kempinski, Berlin, 1983. Photographer: Helmut Newton (Image credit: © 2024 Helmut Newton Foundation, Berlin)

In 1979, German Vogue commissioned Newton to revisit Berlin for a portfolio titled Berlin, Berlin!. This project celebrated the city’s fashion and cultural renaissance which served as an inspiration for both the book and the 20th-anniversary exhibition from the Helmut Newton Foundation.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Newton’s bond with Berlin came full circle in 2003 when he entrusted much of his archive to the foundation, housed in the Museum of Photography near the Zoologischer Garten station – the very place he had fled decades earlier. This poignant act underscored his enduring connection to the city.

Self-Portrait reading a newspaper, Newton Bar, Berlin, 2000. Photographer: Helmut Newton (Image credit: © 2024 Helmut Newton Foundation, Berlin)

Berlin Nude, Berlin, 1977. Photographer: Helmut Newton (Image credit: © 2024 Helmut Newton Foundation, Berlin)

Taschen has once again delivered an exceptional photography book with Berlin, Berlin, adding to its reputation for producing visually stunning and deeply engaging works, much like the recent releases of Marvin E. Newman and Heimat.

For anyone who loves Helmut Newton, photography, or the dynamic spirit of Berlin, this book is a must-have. Berlin, Berlin by Helmut Newton written and edited by Matthias Harder, is available now from Taschen for $60 / £50.

Berlin, Berlin Cover (Image credit: Taschen)

Check out our guides to the best coffee table books and the best books on fashion photography.