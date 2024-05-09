Save £280 on the Neo 3 Pro as Rotolight slashes its prices in its spring sale

Rotolight's Spring Sale has started, slashing the price of the Neo Pro 3 and other photo lighting options

Rotolight creates some of the industry's best-LED light panels, ranging from on-camera to larger industrial-sized panels. The lights are extremely well regarded for both photography and video, with the only sticking point being the high price point. 

That makes the Rotolight sales all the more special, and the pick of the bunch this time is the Rotolight Neo 3 Pro - a hybrid flash and constant LED light that can be used both on and off camera. it is available to pick up for £372.99 a whopping saving of £276! 

Rotolight NEO 3 PRO | was £648.99 | £372.99
SAVE 43% at Rotolight on the NEO 3 Pro for a limited time during the Rotolight Spring Sale. Despite its small form, it packs an almighty punch and is considered the brightest on-camera LED light in the world. Suitable for both video and photography, this light is extremely versatile and is a great option to have in your kit bag.

Staff Writer

Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books! 

Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.   

 

