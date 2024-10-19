Save £770 on full-frame Panasonic S5 II + 20-60mm + 50mm in early Black Friday deal

It is six weeks until Black Friday, but there are some early sale bargains to be had - so we are already tracking the best Black Friday camera deals, to spot the best buys. Onoe offer that takes our fancy at the moment is the Panasonic S5 II + 20-60mm + 50mm lens bundle for just £1,429– that's a saving of £770 on the list price at Wex Photo.
Panasonic Lumix S5 II + 20-60mm + 50mm f/1.8 | was £2,199 | now £1,429
Save £770 at Wex using discount £500 voucher The latest flagship from Panasonic just got even better, thanks to this exclusive twin-lens deal, that effectively gets you the 50mm lens thrown in for free. Built for content creators, with 6K video and 24MP stills plus a 96MP high-res mode, this is as good as it gets for a hybrid camera. Use the code PANASAVE500 at checkout to get this price