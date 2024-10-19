Save £770 on full-frame Panasonic S5 II + 20-60mm + 50mm in early Black Friday deal

It is six weeks until Black Friday, but there are some early sale bargains to be had - so we are already tracking the best Black Friday camera deals, to spot the best buys. Onoe offer that takes our fancy at the moment is the Panasonic S5 II + 20-60mm + 50mm lens bundle for just £1,429– that's a saving of £770 on the list price at Wex Photo.

Panasonic Lumix S5 II + 20-60mm + 50mm f/1.8 | was £2,199 | now £1,429

Save £770 at Wex using discount £500 voucher The latest flagship from Panasonic just got even better, thanks to this exclusive twin-lens deal, that effectively gets you the 50mm lens thrown in for free. Built for content creators, with 6K video and 24MP stills plus a 96MP high-res mode, this is as good as it gets for a hybrid camera. Use the code PANASAVE500 at checkout to get this price

Designed for content creators who demand exceptional stills and video performance, the second-generation Panasonic Lumix S5 II mirrorless camera boasts a suite of new features to bring your creative vision to life.

With its newly designed sensor and updated processing engine featuring L2 technology, the S5 II is the first Lumix camera to offer Phase Hybrid AF, ensuring fast and precise autofocus performance. Leveraging its 24.2MP sensor and enhanced processor, this camera can record 6K video for up to 30 minutes and offers unlimited 4K video capture. Optimized for video, the S5 II includes a new Active I.S. system, enhancing image stabilization for walking shots while recording.